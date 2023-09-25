Crusaders boys’ football triumphs over Valley Central Vikings

On a rainy overcast afternoon, the Monroe Woodbury High School Crusaders football team hosted the Vikings of Valley Central in their first league game of the year. The Crusaders entered the game with a 1-1 record after beating Our Lady of Lourdes in their last game 24-20. The Vikings came into the game with a 0-2 record after losing to Wallkill 25-20.

The Crusaders scored first when quarterback David Fennessy faked a handoff and broke around the right side of the line and scored on a beautiful 42-yard touchdown run to make the score 6-0. The Crusaders added to their lead when Nate Coulanges scored on a 5-yard run and with the PAT the Crusaders were ahead 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.

With 1:54 left in the second quarter, Bryce Coulanges added to the Crusaders’ lead with a 1-yard touchdown run; with the PAT the lead became 20-0. The rout was on when just before the half, quarterback Fennessy hooked up with Bryce on a 37-yard touchdown pass. And when Quincy Banker kicked the PAT, Crusaders had a 27-0 half time lead.

The Vikings finally scored on a 2-yard touchdown plunge and the score was 27-7 at the end of the third quarter. The Crusaders’ offense scored again in the fourth quarter when Nate Coulanges took a handoff, broke to the outside, then cut back up the middle and sprinted in from 21 yards out, putting the Crusaders in control 34-7. Finally, as time was running out in the game, Roland Graham pounded his way into the end zone from a yard out, and with the Banker PAT the Crusaders finished off the Vikings. The Crusaders’ 41-7 victory brings their record to 2-1 on the season. Their next game will be on Saturday when they host the Middies of Middletown.