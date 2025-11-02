Consistency is one of team’s many weapons

The competition that the Warwick Valley High School girls soccer program has faced on a continual basis this season has been fierce.

But the very good news is that the Wildcats have constantly responded to the relentless challenges with attributes such as pride and team work.

In fact, Warwick Valley finished the regular season-and went into playoff action-with an impressive overall record of 12-3-1.

Helping to lead the Wildcats in a major way both on and off the field are senior team captains Madison Jakubek, Samara Beauregard, Johannah Bradley, and Carly McLaughlin.

According to head coach Taylor Mann, there are several reasons why the four captains were chosen for such an important leadership role.

“The girls were picked because they are leaders on and off the field, they lead by example and want the best for their teammates,’’ Mann said. “They push the team to be better and play better and they hold themselves to a high standard as a whole. Between the four of the girls, they all bring something to the table that helps us win games.’’

Mann said there have been vast improvements made across the roster, including those improvements made by the captains.

“The student athletes have improved from the beginning of the season until now by being flexible and open to change,’’ Mann said. “There are times where we need to make changes on the fly and the girls are great at adapting to what’s happening in front of them.’’

Academics are very important for the Warwick Valley girls soccer program.

“Most of the students are either on Honor Roll or are in the National Junior Honor Society,’’ Mann added.

The coaching staff is certainly proud of the meaningful ways in which the four captains interact with their teammates.

“They are great at looking at the positives and not focusing on the negatives,’’ Mann said. “It also really helps that the girls are all really close so they want to play well for each other. It helps them recognize the mistakes they made on the field and then move on and grow from it.’’

Having such a successful season does indeed take a total team effort.

“Our team as a whole is pretty solid but a few girls that stand out and have helped us this season are Kelsy Larney, Carly Freet, Ciara Currid and Teagan Currid,’’ Mann said.

Warwick Valley toppled Washingtonville, 3-0, on Nov. 1 to earn the Sec. IX AA championship. In the semifinal round of the Sec. IX AA Tournament, they topped Roosevelt, 3-0.