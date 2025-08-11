Collegiate Sports Roundup

Several Warwick Valley High School graduates competed well at the collegiate level in lacrosse this past outdoor season including:

Sierra Blanton and Skylar Blanton who were on the roster for the East Carolina University (Greenville, N.C.) women’s lacrosse program this year. Skylar Blanton, a sophomore midfielder played in 16 games and started in nine of them with nine ground balls won for ECU. Sierra Blanton was listed as a freshman defender for ECU. The team posted seven overall wins with three wins at home and a mark of 4-2 in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). They advanced to the AAC Championship Tournament where they were defeated by South Florida in a contest held in Norfolk, Virginia.

James Conklin, Sean Cosgrove, Ryan Gonzalez and Patrick Roderka were all on the roster of the Dominican University (Orangeburg, N.Y.) men’s lacrosse team this past season. Roderka, a senior forward, played in three games and started in two of them. Conklin, a redshirt junior midfielder, played in six games and started in two of them with four goals and three assists. Gonzalez, a junior midfielder, played in 15 games and started in one with three goals and an assist. Cosgrove, a junior midfielder, played in 15 games and started in 10 of them with 12 goals and 14 assists. The team posted four overall wins, with two victories on their home field and one victory in the Central Atlantic Athletic Conference (CACC).

Stephanie Malota was a sophomore defender for the LeMoyne College (Syracuse, N.Y.) women’s lacrosse team this spring season. Malota competed in all 17 games and started in three of them with 10 ground balls won for LeMoyne. The team had four overall wins this year, with three victories on their home field and three triumphs in the Northeast Conference (NEC).

Kelly Nevins was on the roster as a freshman attacker for The College of New Jersey (Ewing) women’s lacrosse team this past season. Nevins played in 14 games and had seven goals and two assists for TCNJ. The team tallied an overall record of 14-5 with a mark of 9-3 at home and 5-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). TCNJ hosted and won the NJAC Tournament with victories over Stockton University and Rowan University. From there, they competed in the NCAA Division III Tournament where they were defeated by Stevens.