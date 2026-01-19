Captains Alvarado, Judd lead the way

In the awesomely challenging, yet tremendously rewarding sport of high school wrestling, so much focus can be placed upon personal achievements on the mat.

What sets student athletes like Warwick Valley High School wrestling program girls and boys team captains Victoria Alvarado and Garrett Judd apart is their commitment to not only individual success, but their encouragement toward the improvements of their teammates as well.

Both captains are members of the junior class.

“Victoria is a returning New York State champion and Garrett is a returning New York State qualifier,’’ Warwick Valley head coach Philip Szumlaski said. “Victoria and Garrett were chosen as captains because of their leadership, work ethic and commitment to the team. Both consistently lead by example in practice and competition, demonstrate strong character and hold themselves and their teammates to a high standard. Their dedication and positive attitudes make them natural leaders in the room.

“Garrett’s been a strong contributor as usual this season, consistentlyscoring team points and competing at a high level in matches andtournaments. He has recorded key wins against tough competition andhas played an important role in the team’s overall success so far thisyear. Victoria is coming back from injury, but will be back soon readyfor the Sectional/NYS Championships. Garrett has shown noticeable improvement in his technique, conditioning and match awareness. He’s ready to make a run at the 118 pound Section title this year and the podium in Albany at the NYS Championships.’’

Most importantly, they are very competent with their school work.

“Both student athletes take pride in their academics and maintain strong grades while balancing the demands of the wrestling season,’’ Szumlaski said. “They consistently demonstrate responsibility in the classroom and represent the program well as student athletes.’’The constructive ways in which the captains communicate with their fellow wrestlers is encouraging to the coaching staff.

“Victoria and Garrett are always willing to help teammates during practice, whether it’s drilling, offering encouragement, or sharing advice,’’ Szumlaski said. “They push others to work harder, set a positive tone in the wrestling room, and help create a supportive and competitive environment that benefits the entire team.’’

Another bright spot this season has been senior Ray Eger. Competing at 190 pounds with 19 wins already this year, Szumlaski said Eger’s wins to date match his total from all of last season.

“Overall, this team has shown great dedication and growth throughout the season. The athletes continue to improve each week, support one another and compete with pride. The coaching staff is pleased with the team’s effort, attitude, and commitment, and looks forward to building on this momentum as the season continues,’’ Szumlaski added.

The New York State Wrestling Tournament is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, Feb. 28 at the MVP Arena in Albany.