Burke Catholic has four track and field leaders

A key word when considering the leaders of the Burke Catholic High School boys track and field program this outdoor season is responsible.

Michael Benzinger, Liam Gralton, Dylan Miralle and Aiden Trapp are responsible not only in regard to their improvement as individual competitors, but also in the role they have undertaken as leaders of the team. They have all taken responsibility for helping their teammates improve in the sport.

“These four stand out as leaders for their dedication to the program for four years,’’ Burke Catholic head coach Justin DePierro said. “They help build and shape the culture of our track team, they bring along the younger athletes with open arms and they are great competitors.’’

All four seniors have been very effective in their chosen events thus far this year.

“Liam and Aiden were on the school record 4 by 400 and 4 by 200 (relay teams) this indoor season and competed at the NYSPHSAA State Championships and Penn Relays this season,’’ DePierro said. “Dylan and Michael are our top throwers and consistently score in Divisions and Sections and contribute points to our team.’’

Coach DePierro is pleased in the ways in which the four seniors conduct themselves as student athletes.

“I’m most proud of their commitment to our program and how that has influenced our underclassmen,’’ DePierro said. “Because of them we have one of the biggest teams we ever had in my nine years here. We have great attendance, and our practices are fun, while competing at the highest level and improving our performances throughout the season.’’

All of the Eagles are also true leaders in their studies.

“Our entire indoor track and field program was recognized as a NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete team,’’ DePierro said. “Aiden Trapp was the male Burke Catholic OCIAA Scholar Athlete Award recipient and maintains a 4.0 GPA. All seniors have committed to their colleges and will try to play sports in college.’’

The Eagles are scheduled to participate in the OCIAA Championship Meet on May 16 and May 17 at Warwick Valley High School. Several student athletes on the roster have contributed mightily this year.

“We have three juniors-Ryan Konarski and Aiden Ortiz are two of our sprinters who have consistently produced fast times, winning races and are part of our 4 by 100 relay,’’ DePierro said. “Stephen Kelly is one of our distance runners who performs well in the 1,600 and 3,200. I’m proud that all three are also National Honor Society members with strong academics and community service.

“Sophomore Matthew Robertson is a top hurdler and jumper for us who is slowly taking down every school class record he touches, look out for him in the 110 high hurdles.’’