Brian Ahearn track classic hits 23-year mark

On Saturday, May 4 the Warwick Valley High School boys and girls track team hosted the 23rd Annual Ahearn Classic Invitational honoring the life of Brian Ahearn, a former cross-country and track runner for the school district who lost his life to cancer at the age of 14 years old back in 1999.

The Ahearn Classic helped raise $2,000 for the Warwick Food Pantry, run by Glenn Dickes. The attending teams — Warwick Valley, Minisink, Burke, Pope John XXIII, Wallkill Valley Regional, Sachem East, Syosset, Vernon, and the Orange County Road Runners club — all pitched in at the meet to make this happen.