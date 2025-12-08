Bradley breaks two longtime records during senior season

Warwick Valley High School senior Johannah Bradley has etched her name into Wildcat history by setting two remarkable soccer records during her standout varsity career.

Bradley shattered the school’s all-time career scoring mark, finishing with 76 goals to surpass the previous record of 70 set by Greer Liguori. Her dominance didn’t stop there. This season, she delivered one of the most impressive offensive campaigns in Wildcats girls soccer history, netting 34 goals and breaking the single-season scoring record formerly held by WVHS Hall of Famer Martha Monk (`77), who recorded 28. Bradley’s combination of speed, precision, and relentless competitiveness made her a formidable presence on the field and a leader for the Wildcats.

Bradley record-breaking achievements have drawn attention from well beyond the Hudson Valley, capturing the attention of collegiate scouts and earning her the opportunity to continue her academic and athletic journey at Virginia Tech next fall. Her commitment to the Hokies marks the next chapter in what has already been an extraordinary soccer career.

“Her coaches, her teammates, everyone in the Warwick Valley community celebrates Johannah’s accomplishments, and we look forward to her future success at the collegiate level,” said Gregory Sirico, WVHS Director of Athletics. “With her proven work ethic and elite scoring ability, we have no doubt she’ll make an impact in the ACC, just as she has here in Warwick.”