Boys end successful season

Under the tutelage of head coach Heather Holdredge, a successful season is now in the books for the Delaware Valley High School boys volleyball program.

The Warriors finished with 10 overall victories, nine of which they earned in the difficult Wyoming Valley Conference.

One match in particular stands out as being most memorable for coach Holdredge.

“Our game against Wilkes-Barre Area (a 3-0 victory on May 9) stands out the most,’’ Holdredge said. “We played our game and how they were taught to play the game. We executed, put the ball away and kept our serves in.’’

Not only during the Wilkes-Barre Area match, but indeed throughout the spring solid leadership on the roster was present for the Warriors.

“Luke Peereboom and Jack Greening [were among the top leaders on the team],’’ Holdredge said. “Luke was not only present when other teammates didn’t show up but he was vocal, held himself and his teammates accountable and took the younger guys on the team under his wing. When he was on the court he made our entire team better.

“Jack Greening also was a player who not only showed up when his teammates didn’t but also was always willing to do anything to help the team and stepped up to play any position we needed him to in order to help out the team. They were essential in bringing our programs mission back to life of being a family.’’

Coach Holdredge mentioned that underclassmen on the roster stepped up and were constantly working to become more complete volleyball players this year.

“Our sophomores and freshmen constantly improved and by the end were challenging the upperclassmen which made everyone better,’’ Holdredge said.

Delaware Valley posted an overall record of 10-1 and they were 9-1 in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Optimism abounds for the 2026 season and beyond for Delaware Valley boys volleyball.

“We have a lot of young talented players who if they play AAU will be ahead of the curve next season,’’ Holdredge said.