Boy’s soccer team recognized for sportsmanship

The S.S. Seward boys’ varsity soccer team was recently recognized by the United Soccer Coaches with a High School Team Ethics and Sportsmanship award for exhibiting “fair play, sporting behavior and adherence to the laws of the game,” the organization said in a recent announcement.

The determination is based on the number of yellow cards or red ejection cards each team accrues during a season. Teams were honored with platinum, gold, silver, or bronze levels of the High School Team Ethics and Sportsmanship award, depending on the percentage of yellow and red cards received in a season. The S.S. Seward team had just five yellow cards during its 17-game season, and no red cards, earning it a silver award.

The award can now be seen in the Seward’s gym lobby alongside the bronze award the team won in 2021. The school district congratulated the team “for playing smart and friendly.”

A complete list of award winners can be found at the following link: bit.ly/3REezJu.