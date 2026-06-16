All-American Blazers Track & Field Club impress at Junior Olympic Championships

Warwick Valley’s All-American Blazers Track & Field Club, represented their community with a strong performance at the USA Track & Field (USATF) NY Association Junior Olympic Championships, held May 30 and 31 at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island.

At the USATF event, the students set numerous personal bests, achieved top-eight finishes, and secured qualifications for the upcoming Regional Championships in Massachusetts. Some athletes will also advance to Nationals in California later this summer.

Young athletes stand out at NY track and field event

Among the standout performances, Warwick Valley eighth-grade hurdler Eva Sandfort advanced to the Section 9 state qualifiers in the 100-meter hurdles and the 4x100 relay after setting personal records during the high school season. At the Junior Olympics, she placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles, seventh in the 200-meter hurdles, and contributed to a top-eight finish in the girls 13-14 4x400 relay. Eva will compete at regionals in both hurdle events.

Ten-year-old Keira Sandfort recorded a personal-best 5:34.85 in the 1500 meters, finishing 11th overall in the 11-12 division. She also set personal bests in the 800 meters and 80-meter hurdles, and qualified for Regionals with a seventh-place finish in the hurdles.

Other notable results included Nyah Knieriemen’s eighth-place finish and Regional qualification in the 100-meter hurdles, Samantha Kobrick’s 6th-place Regional-qualifying run in the 9-10 1500 meters, and Hazel Luthin’s personal-best 1500 meters time. In the boys 8-and-under division, Joey Crispino placed 3rd in the 1500 meters and qualified for Regionals in the 200 meters and long jump.

The Lustberg family contributed several strong performances, with Eli Lustberg placing third in the high jump, Aiden Lustberg winning the 9-10 high jump title, and Kai Lustberg placing third in the javelin. Lucas Rutherford, Carlos Roman, Andrew and Elizabeth Foley, Everly Tarazona, Rosie Scandiffio, Madeleine Turnbull, Brianne Potter, and David Carrasquillo also achieved personal bests and contributed to relay and field event successes.

All-American Blazers have strong performance at Fast Times Varsity Invitational

The All-American Blazers also recently participated in the Fast Times Varsity Invitational at Warwick Valley High School, a meet that has become a popular tradition in the community.

Nearly every athlete set a new personal record during the Fast Times event. In the girls division, Everly Tarazona, Keira Sandfort, Samantha Kobrick, Brianne Potter, Reese Luthin, Collins Dunn, and Brynley LaPenna all set lifetime bests.

The boys’ team saw Carlos Roman capture first place in his event, with personal bests also set by Joseph Crispino, Andrew Foley, Lucas Rutherford, Sebastian Stough, Patrick MacFarlane, Mason Edmond, and Noah Hawkins.