A look at FUFSD’s intramurals

Students in fourth through sixth grades, interested in trying their hand at different sports can do so during after-school intramurals at Golden Hill and S.S. Seward.

Since the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year, staff members approved by the Board of Education (BOE) have run hourlong sessions after school dedicated to numerous sports such as soccer, basketball and baseball, among others, in the gyms and outdoors spaces of Golden Hill and S.S. Seward.

The idea to do intramurals was based on student interest and received support from District Superintendent Dr. Lisamarie Spindler and the BOE.

The goal of these sessions are to boost student interest in the district’s sports programs, as well as promote lifelong fitness, the school district said. District Athletic Director Joe DiMattina added that the sixth-grade intramurals have averaged 12 students per session.

“We made it happen,” DiMattina said. “It’s geared toward the future student athletes.”

Once a staff member decides to offer a particular sport, word will go out about when and where the intramural is taking place in the form of flyers, announcements in the school buildings, and through the digital platforms Google Classroom and ParentSquare.

DiMattina’s advice to students interested in getting involved with the intramurals is simple.

“Just be ready to learn,” he said.