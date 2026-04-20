1984 Warwick High School football team celebrated in new film

The 1984 Warwick High School football team is the subject of a new documentary by acclaimed American filmmaker Matthew Miele, premiering on Saturday, May 9, with a 6 p.m. showtime, at Flagship Premium Cinemas in Monroe.

Through archival footage, personal interviews, and behind-the-scenes storytelling, the documentary brings to life a remarkable era that continues to inspire generations of Wildcats.

Adding to the film’s emotional depth is the involvement of many of the former players, who help narrate and elevate the story with a compelling perspective that bridges past and present. This premiere event will serve not only as a celebration of a championship team, but as a tribute to the enduring spirit, pride, and unity that defined the 1984 season. The documentary stands as both a tribute and a time capsule—honoring the players, coaches, and community that made Warwick football history.

Contact the Warwick athletic director’s ffice at (845) 987 - 3050 extension 12880 to secure your tickets to the premier viewing. Seating is limited.