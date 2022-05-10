Second anniversary of diverse services for Small Things Inc

Small Things was introduced to the Warwick community on May 1, 2020, with its “Host a Hero” campaign to gift healthcare professionals and emergency responders in the earliest days of COVID lockdown. Within a short time, 750+ meals and cupcakes were provided in Warwick, Orange County and throughout the tri-state area.

With community support, the nonprofit began to expand and grow. Inspired by Mother Theresa’s message that “not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love,” the stated mission of Small Things is to share kindness through community-supported giving.

Small Things aims to pursue opportunities within the Warwick community to make a difference. The nonprofit gifts children and seniors, veterans, community volunteers and neighbors in need. To date, Small Things has raised over $100k in support of its mission.

Some examples of kindness shared over the last two years include:

- $20,000 donated to local community pantries and children’s programs fighting food insecurity, abuse and neglect

- 1200+ fully-cooked, family-friendly restaurant meals purchased and distributed to food pantries in the Warwick area

- $6,000 gifted to local veterans

- 500 toys, coats and clothing items donated to organizations helping children

- Dozens of local volunteers recognized and celebrated

- Countless kindnesses shared through the gifts of flowers and summer fun treats; cupcakes, muffins, candy, coffee, tea and hot chocolate; Valentines and birthday cards; prescription medication assistance and sponsored haircuts, and more

Small Things has gifted numerous organizations, including Alaris Healthcare at the Chateau, Backpack Snack Attack, Fearless! Hudson Valley, Inc., Florida Community Food Pantry, Four Seasons Kids, Garnet Health Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Greenwood Lake Food Pantry, Mt. Alverno Center, Meals on Wheels, NYPD 48th Precinct, St. Anthony Community Hospital, St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, Schervier Pavilion, Stamford CT EMS, SUNY Orange, Valley View Nursing Home, Warwick EMS, Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry, Warwick Fire District, Warwick Valley High School, Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 and Wiregrass Children’s Home.

Small Things has also invested tens of thousands of dollars in the local economy. The nonprofit purchases gifted items locally, supporting family-owned businesses within the Warwick area.

“I find myself saying almost daily that we couldn’t do what we do at Small Things without the support of an incredibly kind-hearted and generous community,” said TracyGregoire, founder.

To learn more, visit Small Things at www.smallthingsinc.org, and follow the nonprofit @smallthingsinc10990