Regenerative cannabis to be SUNY Orange Zoom lecture topic

SUNY Orange Cultural Affairs Department collaborated with the SUNY Orange Biology Department in presenting five lectures to explain many aspects of Cannabis: NYS laws, biases, history, prohibition, pharmacology, and for the final evening, regenerative, holistic farming. The lectures have offered information to many segments of the college community as well as the overall population.

All of the lectures are being recorded and then captioned and edited for further reference.

On Wednesday, April 13, Smrita Choubey will present the last lecture in the series starting at 6:30pm via zoom link https://sunyorange.zoom.us/j/95822661546

The Future of Regenerative Cannabis will be discussed by Choubey who is the Founder & CEO of Veda Farms--a regenerative cannabis company that seeks plant-based health solutions.

Her presentation will explain the history of regenerative agriculture and regenerative cannabis and its sustainability and medical benefits. Also, she will define and illustrate West Coast regenerative farming practices.

Regenerative agriculture is a holistic farming practice that helps to reverse climate change by rebuilding organic soil matter, sequestering carbon, enhancing biodiversity, and improving the water cycle. “When grown regeneratively, cannabis could potentially be an important tool for humanity to help support our global ecosystem,” according to Choubey.

Previous to founding her company, Choubey worked in the healthcare investment banking at J.P. Morgan in New York, where she gained a deep understanding of the economics of American hospitals and health systems. She also worked at American Express in Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Finance in the New York and London offices. She studied Economics at The University of Chicago and received an MBA from Columbia Business School, Columbia University.

Cultural Affairs at cultural@sunyorange.edu

website: www.sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs