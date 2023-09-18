Two charged with selling cocaine

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced last week that two of the defendants charged in a two-year-long narcotics investigation involving the sale of cocaine in the cities of Middletown and Port Jervis were arraigned last week on an indictment in Orange County Court.

Yonkers resident Michael Rodriquez, 48, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, conspiracy in the second degree and conspiracy in the fourth degree.

Rodriguez, who is the director of Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence – a prominent anti-violence program that receives government money to promote safer streets in the Bronx – was remanded back to Orange County Jail without bail.

Otisville resident Angelica Rodriguez, 39, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, conspiracy in the second degree and conspiracy in the fourth degree. She was held in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, or $500,000 fully secured bond, or $750,000 partially secured bond.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty on all charges.

The investigation by the Middletown Police Department, later aided in the case by the Orange County Drug Taskforce and Port Jervis Police Department, was originally centered on cocaine trafficking allegedly committed by Angelica Rodriguez, aka “Jelly,” in and around the city of Middletown

Through the use of court-ordered eavesdropping, it was allegedly discovered that those supplying Angelica Rodriguez and her co-conspirators with cocaine to sell in Middletown were also supplying narcotics to drug dealers in Port Jervis.

Michael Rodriquez is accused of supplying cocaine to narcotics dealers in the city of Middletown and the city of Port Jervis and possessing two illegal handguns after authorities said a search warrant executed at his Yonkers residence resulted in the seizure of 1,516 grams (over 1.5 kilograms) of cocaine, $165,509 in United States currency, scales, a money counter, an unlicensed Ruger .380 caliber pistol, an unlicensed Bond Arms .357 caliber handgun, a vacuum sealer, digital scales, and jewelry estimated to have a value of approximately $50,000.

Authorities allege that Michael Rodriguez regularly supplied cocaine to Angelica Rodriguez, who would sell it in and around Middletown, and Taino Lopez, who would sell it in and around Port Jervis.

Authorities said they do not believe Michael and Angelica Rodriguez are related; other defendants in this case are expected to be arraigned soon.