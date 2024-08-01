Drowning reported in Greenwood Lake

The Greenwood Lake Police have reported a drowning in Greenwood Lake. According to the police report, on July 30 at around 2:40 p.m., the police and Greenwood Lake Fire Department responded to a report of a 66-year-old man who went underwater in the west arm in the northern portion of the main lake and did not resurface.

Authorities searched the area and gathered witness statements. Soon they were joined by dive teams and mutual aid from the Monroe Fire Department, West Milford Police Department, Piermont Fire, Stony Point Fire, EMS agencies, and Orange County Emergency Services. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office utilized drones to gain further visual support, and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and members of the Greenwood Lake Marine Unit secured the perimeter.

The search continued until there wasn’t enough daylight to proceed. The next day, July 31, the search resumed, with additional aid from the state police, Warwick Town Police, and Tuxedo Town Police. At 3:45 p.m., they located the man’s body.

“The Greenwood Lake Police Department extends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” the police department said in a statement. “We would like to express our gratitude to all police, fire, EMS personnel, support staff, and DeFeo’s Marina for their dedicated efforts and support during this incident.”