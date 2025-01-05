County DA’s Office hires new criminal investigator

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced the hiring of Andrew Stack as criminal investigator assigned to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Digital Forensics Unit (DFU). Stack previously spent 23 years working with the New York State Police and has experience with digital forensics and computer crimes investigations.

At the time of his retirement, Stack was a senior investigator in the Computer Crimes Unit, tasked with conducting and supervising criminal investigations with a focus on the collection and analysis of electronic evidence. Prior to that role, Stack held various investigative roles in the NYPD, including five years assigned to the Collision Reconstruction Unit. Stack also has computer systems programming experience within and outside of law enforcement, Hoovler’s announcement stated.

“The hiring of a universally respected subject-matter expert like Andy Stack reaffirms the commitment of the office to the Digital Forensics Unit and the important work the unit does every day,” said Hoovler. “Not only are we adding necessary human resources, but also plan to upgrade the unit with new and additional technology and specialized training. Recent appropriations from state grants for vital infrastructure upgrades will also aid county municipalities by leveraging technology and software to improve not only investigative capabilities, but also adequate records management and discovery processes. We have worked hard to reach and plan to remain at the forefront of 21st century law enforcement investigation and prosecution, so as to best serve the residents of Orange County.”