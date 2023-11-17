Orange County to host Human Rights Conference on Dec. 7

Orange County, in collaboration with Leadership Orange, will host the second annual Human Rights Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 7th at Orange Hall Theater at SUNY Orange in Middletown.

The theme of this year’s conference is “DEAI: Where do we go from here?”

“The Commission is thrilled to host this conference with Leadership Orange” said Inaudy Gil, executive director of Orange County’s Human Rights Commission. “Throughout the day, our speakers will bring relevant information and tools that can assist employers, non-profits, educators, and service providers to provide inclusive and equitable services to the residents of Orange County.”

Guest speakers will include Freddimir Garcia, diversity equity and inclusion officer for Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors; Hilda M. Jordan, founder and principal of HMJ Consulting; Ashley Riker, vice president, diversity, equity and inclusion officer, of Hudson Valley Credit Union; Georgia Colquhoun-Pryce, director, Human Resources and chair, Justice, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (JDEI) of St. Lukes Montefiore; amongst others.

To register for the event, visit leadershiporange.org. For more information about the conference, email Inaudy Gil at igil@orangecountygov.com.