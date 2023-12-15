OC Youth Bureau’s Adopt-a-Family assists 100 families this holiday season

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and Youth Bureau Director Rachel Wilson recently announced that the county’s Adopt-a-Family program assisted 100 families this holiday season.

Adopt-a-Family matches local youth and families in need with generous organizations, businesses and community groups who provide them with gifts, food, and household supplies.

“The holiday season is a time for giving back and taking care of our less fortunate neighbors,” Neuhaus said. “We were moved by the generosity and donations that we received from the community for Adopt-a-Family once again this year. The drive is a testament to how committed the community is to help these children and their families.”

Wilson said that the 100 families included 293 kids and 126 parents/caregivers this year. Since the program’s inception in 1989, over 3,200 families have been assisted, which includes roughly 12,615 kids and their parents/caregivers throughout the county.