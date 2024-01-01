Neuhaus thanks first responders and Valley View staff for hard work during New Year’s holiday

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus visited county first responders and the staff at Valley View Center for Nursing Care and Rehabilitation on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to thank them for their continued hard work and dedication during the holidays.

“While most of us spent New Year’s Eve with family and friends, many of our first responders worked, fulfilling their responsibility to keep the public safe,” Neuhaus said. “I was happy to deliver pizzas to the dispatchers on the Orange County 911 floor and Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday night. Their service to our communities allows us to enjoy the holidays in peace.”

Neuhaus visited Valley View on Monday morning and returned to the 911 floor at the Emergency Services Center with bagels for staffers working on the holiday.

“The hard-working staff at Valley View will tell you that working the holidays is part of their job,” Neuhaus added. “The reality is that they are making an incredible sacrifice for the residents that they compassionately care for. I enjoyed spending time with the Valley View staff and wishing them a Happy New Year!”