Meet the candidates for Florida School Board

Rob Andrade

Failed to respond.

John Figliacconi

As a 1995 Alumni Graduate and a life long 45 year resident born and raised here it would be the honor of my life time to serve you as your board member. I will always be available to you and listen with an open mind.

What incident, circumstance or other motivation prompted you to run?

My motivation to run for school board was I feel best suited to represent ALL the students, parents, and residents with a level headed approach.

What, specifically and concretely, would be your primary goals to accomplish if you win?

Consensus build on a clear Vision, setting target standards to increase GPA. Assessing what is working and what is not through an open minded consensus building environment.

When elected, I take accountability seriously and transparency to the public must improve.

Make sure the climate of safety in the schools is paramount.

As a board member I would build collaborative relationships with the other four board members to obtain the best education for all of our childrens needs and to be able to excel and succeed .

To continuously listen with an open mind as well as questioning, revising, refining, and revisiting policy.

What experience, education or other factor gives you the ability to be skillful in this office and accomplish your goals?

My time availability to volunteer and work tirelessly for all students and all residents with a level headed approach. Secondly my time serving on the Italian American Civil rights league charted Blooming Grove NY taught me consensus building as well as building collaborative relationships with other board members for the betterment of all. I will apply my life experiences to best serve all students and residents.

What would be your strategy?

I will:

*Restore transparency

*Promote anti bullying in school/online

*Promote benefits of sports teams and regain independence from Chester and if needed look to Warwick for programs not available as in years past.

*Be fiscally conservative.

*Start respect programs for students to respect themselves, each other and especially teachers.

*As a volunteer coach in little league I recognize all kids learn differently and would be supportive of administration in creativity of learning and encourage that thru positive policies.

*Seek grant money continuously especially for a pre-k program so that no child is left out.

Please consider voting for me.

Lori Gorcsos

Failed to respond.

Carolina Hanna

What incident, circumstance or other motivation prompted you to run?

My name is Caroline Hanna. I am currently running for the Board of Education for the FUFSD school district. I have lived in the Village of Florida since 2005 and love this community. I feel that all parts of a child’s education are important, and I think parental involvement in education is vital for each child’s success, my main goal is that we focus on the children and academic success. Let’s stop being divisive and start making a change. The children of our community deserve adult advocates that treat each other with respect and dignity. I am here to set an example for my own young-adult children that change can happen from within and that every voice can make a difference.

What, specifically and concretely, would be your primary goals to accomplish if you win?

There have been times I have had strong disagreements with the school administration over policy issues or educational values. In these moments, I have found a way to become involved, make my voice heard, and help facilitate changes where possible. I have been involved in both the general education system and the special education system within our district on behalf of my kids. I have had to advocate for the best education for my children since day one and when I had a problem, I went to the school and get involved. I have also been a part of the Golden Hill’s BLT and the DAT over the past 15 years.

What experience, education or other factor gives you the ability to be skillful in thisoffice and accomplish your goals?

When I was growing up, my parents were dedicated public servants–one a high school biology teacher and sports coach and the other an educator with a PhD in library science. Their parents before them were just as dedicated to education; one of my great grandfathers was a superintendent of schools in the state of Indiana in the late 1800s. I come from a long line of educators who have been passionate about serving their communities, and I have always been interested in the education system and how it has evolved.

Leslie Hill

Failed to respond.

James Revella

Failed to respond.

Sue Wheeler

What incident, circumstance or other motivation prompted you to run?

I am running for a second term to continue to support children and families. I hold a steadfast belief that the best schools are those that create and sustain a healthy culture for teaching and learning, where the diverse strengths of both students and adults are recognized, nurtured and supported. The overall success of a school system benefits both the students within and the community at large.

What, specifically and concretely, would be your primary goals to accomplish if you win?

In the short term, to support the 2022-23 program goals outlined in budget K-12, i.e focus on literacy, mathematics, inquiry science and meaningful technology integration. Additionally, to support new members as they transition to Board of Education service. In the long term, to support administrators, teachers and staff in providing a strong academic and extra-curricular program going forward. This includes maintaining fiscal stability and sustainability, adopting appropriate policies, and oversight for compliance with both state and federal regulations and guidance.

What experience, education or other factor gives you the ability to be skillful in this office and accomplish your goals?

As a parent, educator, and community member, my primary focus is student engagement and performance success. I have served on the District Advisory Team for several years and the Board of Education for 3 ½ years. Additionally, I am a retired educator with a career spanning 40 years of teaching and administration focused on curriculum, instruction and assessment. My career in education provides the foundation for the work. Maximizing student achievement guides my decision making.

What would be your strategy?

I will continue working collaboratively with the Board of Education team and Superintendent to engage in public discourse, understand viewpoints, recognize the impact of decisions and policy on student learning, and reach consensus.