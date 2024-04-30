Local residents, county employees earn NY leadership awards

Orange County employees from the Information Technology Services (ITS) Department were recently presented with three leadership awards during the Government Technology’s New York Information Technology (IT) Leadership Forum in Albany on April 16.

In a statement, the county said, “This recognition stands as a testament to the outstanding contributions made by state and local government organizations in advancing IT services, promoting best practices, and fostering innovative solutions for the benefit of citizens.”

Steven Frischknecht, a resident of the greater Warwick area and the county’s director of client services, won the Up & Coming Leader Award; Theresa Cody, a MWHS alum and senior systems analyst, won the High Impact Leader Award; and Mary Mirabella, a Goshen area resident and database administrator, won the Inspirational Leader Award.

According to the county, the Up and Coming Leader Award recognizes emerging IT managers or supervisors as “rising stars” poised to shape the next generation of leaders. Frischknecht won the award for leading the Mobility Project — an initiative aimed at deploying 2,200 new laptop systems, “ensuring a mobile-ready workforce for the future.”

The High Impact Leader Award celebrates the “difference makers,” those driving “significant breakthroughs, cost savings, stakeholder support, service enhancements, and improved efficiencies.” The county attributed Cody’s win to her “adept leadership of a team overseeing over 170+ critical applications” that were instrumental in delivering essential citizen services.

The Inspirational Leader Award was granted to Mirabella for her impact on the organization through her leadership. “Her unwavering commitment to mentoring and empowering team members fosters a culture of excellence and collaboration within the organization,” the county explained.

County Executive Steven Neuhaus said, “Our ITS team and Orange County government work tirelessly to develop and implement new and more efficient technology solutions. As the modern digital world continues to expand, ensuring data is secure and information is easily accessible remains a critical component of how we in county government provide vital services. Congratulations to Steven, Theresa, and Mary on this well-deserved recognition; we are grateful to them and the team at ITS for their commitment to their fellow employees and the residents we serve.”