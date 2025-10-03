Youth Fishing Derby winners announced

The 10 winners of the Fifth Annual “Get Hooked on Fishing Not Drugs” Youth Fishing Derby were announced on Oct. 2.

Open to 4 to 18 year-olds who are children or grand children of Orange County residents, this year’s derby ran from April 1 through Sept. 7, 2025.

The 10 winners will be awarded an Orange County District Attorney (OCDA) Youth Fishing Contest Tee Shirt and a Mystery Tackle Kit as prizes. First winner Navaeh Jeanty will receive a $100 dollar gift certificate to Thruway Sporting Goods in Walden as a bonus prize.

All entries were done by submitting photos of the young angler with the fish. Over 15 species of fish were entered into this year’s contest. When combined with the four previous derbies entries, 31 different fish species have been entered into the OCDA Youth Fishing Contests so far.

The derby is part of Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler’s community outreach program that started during the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal was to try to keep children interested in life and away from drugs and gang activity by encouraging participation in an outdoor sport that can be enjoyed for a lifetime.

Any entry sent into the derby had an equal chance of winning a prize for the young angler whether the fish was big or small.

“I commend all of the participants in the District Attorney’s Office Youth Fishing Derby, and I hope that you enjoyed your time in our great outdoors,” Hoovler said. “Fishing is a great opportunity to see and experience the best of nature. Always remember safety first when fishing.”

Hoovler indicated that next year’s contest will be announced in the Spring of 2026.