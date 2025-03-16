Youth Fishing Derby begins April 1

The fifth Orange County District Attorney’s Office Youth Fishing Derby will run from April 1 through September 7 and is open to children between the ages of four and 18 who are children or grandchildren of Orange County residents.

According to The DA’s announcement, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation stocks about 38,000 trout yearly in Orange County waters. In addition, the Orange County Federation of Sportsmen stock trout in several waters with public fishing access. There are 86 named lakes in Orange County and hundreds more unnamed lakes and ponds that contain several species of fish of interest to the angler. Orange County also has many miles of rivers and streams to fish in as well. The Hudson, Delaware, Neversink, Ramapo, and Wallkill rivers and several small streams have public access for fishing. If you do not own a boat, it’s no problem. There are plenty of shore fishing spots located in several parks throughout Orange County, including Harriman State Park and Bear Mountain State Park. Winding Hills Park run by Orange County is also a popular destination for anglers.

Large striped bass are in the Hudson River during the spring run. Greenwood Lake has muskellunge, walleye, channel catfish and other fish ready to test your skills as an angler. The Wallkill River is loaded with smallmouth bass and rock bass. Orange County lakes, ponds, and streams are also heavily populated with panfish. Bluegills, pumpkinseeds, yellow perch, bullheads, and crappies are found in almost every lake and pond in the county. The county recommends anglers try worms under a bobber using light tackle and also suggested fishing at Rutgers, Woodbury, and Moodna creeks for trout. Flies, small spinner baits, worms, or salmon eggs are used to catch brook, brown and rainbow trout in these streams, the county added.

The Youth Fishing Derby is part of District Attorney Hoovler’s Community Outreach Program. This contest began during COVID. Any size fish entered in the contest, big or small, has an equal chance of winning a prize for the contestant.

Contest rules

Entry into the Youth Fishing Derby is free. All fish entered in the contest must be legally caught from anywhere in New York State. Contestants must adhere to all current New York State fishing regulations. Fresh and saltwater fish are eligible to be entered into the contest. To enter, email a photo of the contestant holding the fish, as well as the child’s first name and an adult contact phone number, to dafishingcontest@gmail.com. Each angler can enter up to three fish photos during the contest, to have multiple chances to win. Ten winners will be drawn at random from all entries received during the contest dates. Each angler is limited to one prize package. All photos entered in the contest become the property of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Youth Fishing Derby.

Prize package

Each winner will receive an Orange County District Attorney’s Office limited T-shirt and a Mystery Tackle Box Bass Fishing Kit. Bonus prize: The first winner drawn will also receive a $100 gift card. Prizes can be picked up at the District Attorney’s Office by the winners in Goshen or will be mailed to them at the conclusion of the contest.