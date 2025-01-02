$!Year in Photos 2024

JANUARY

Jeff Church of Warwick smiles with his daughter Sophia Church, 5, and Lukas Church, 6, (left), all adorning blue hats and matching green sleds. (Photo by Aja Brandt)

FEBRUARY

Warwick Valley plays Goshen in a varsity girls basketball game on Feb. 8. (Photo by Tom Bushey)

MARCH

Greenwood Lake’s Gaelic Cultural Society marches in Warwick’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. (Photo by Lisa Reider)

APRIL

Warwick resident Robert Breese captured the eclipse about halfway through its coverage. (Photo by Robert Breese)

MAY

Beltane participates gather around the maypole in Lewis Park on Saturday, May 11. (Photo by TR Patrick)

JUNE

In June 9, hundreds of members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies came out to celebrate Pride Month in Warwick. (Photo by Henry Smith-AI News Service)

JULY

Jessica, 32, harvesting onions in the Black Dirt Region of New York. (Photo by Jose Lima)

AUGUST

On the night of August 11, during the annual Perseid meteor shower, a highly visible aurora was captured at Pine Island’s Mt. Eve. (Photo by Chuck Mund).

SEPTEMBER

Warwick varsity football defeated Goshen on the C. A. Morgan Field 41-18. (Photo by Tom Bushey)

OCTOBER

A house on Orchard St. in Warwick, NY uses colorful lights in addition to their old-school theme. (Photo by Aja Brandt)

NOVEMBER

The Jennings Creek Fire at Greenwood Lake burned about 5,304 acres across New York and New Jersey. (Photo: Denise von Wilke)

DECEMBER