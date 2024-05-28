WVMS holds annual veterans breakfast

On Wednesday, May 22, the Warwick Valley Middle School held its annual “Veterans Breakfast” on the lawn and pavilion behind the school. Joan Rueckert emceed the event, and opened by welcoming the veterans to the event and thanking them for their service.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Leach also welcomed and thanked the veterans. Principal Jared Yapkowitz and Associate Principal Jordan Slattery spoke words of gratitude and appreciation for the veterans. Guest speakers included County Executive Steve Neuhaus and Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer.

There was an American flag salute and “The Star-Spangled Banner” was performed by members of the Honors Symphony Orchestra. In addition to the orchestra, music was performed by the Wire Choir, Honors Chorus, and Ukulele Club.

A bountiful breakfast was served to a large group of veterans. This was made by teacher Corinne Lane and students from the culinary and home and careers classes. Students waited on the veterans for coffee refills and anything they needed. In addition, there was a presentation of cards and gifts to the veterans.

Veterans were also given raffle tickets and winners of the raffle received quilts, afghans, and flowers with vases. The quilts were made by Lane’s home and careers class and the afghans were made by Millie Rivera.