WVHS valedictorian and salutatorian announced

Warwick Valley High School has announced the Class of 2023 valedictorian, Thomas Kanz, and salutatorian, Trevor Stevens.

“Congratulations, Thomas and Trevor, for this fitting culmination of all of the work and dedication you have put into your high school careers. It is my pleasure to award these two young men the honor of being named valedictorian and salutatorian of the class of 2023,” said a proud Marguerite Fusco, principal of Warwick Valley High School. “These honors speak to something in both Thomas and Trevor that goes much deeper than just studying hard and showing up for classes and practice. It speaks to their innate love of learning; an inquisitiveness and interest in personal growth that will last throughout their lifetimes. Your talents and perseverance have brought you far, and will continue to serve you well as you attain all new goals.”

Thomas Kanz

At the beginning of this year, Kanz received notice that he had achieved a perfect score on his 2022 AP Computer Science Principles exam, placing him in the top 0.15% of exam takers. He was also named a 2023 Commended Student by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Both are impressive and admirable achievements, but not surprising for someone coming into their final year of high school with twelve consecutive marking periods of Summa Cum Laude honor roll status behind him. That streak remains unbroken this year.

Kanz is a National Honor Society member, and recognized AP Scholar with Honor, for achieving an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams, and scores of three or higher on four or more of them.

“I am grateful and excited to be named valedictorian of my class. It is the result of hard work, dedication, and a growth mindset that has allowed me to persevere and grow as a person throughout high school,” he said. “I hope that my high school preparation will help me work towards a successful future, and I thank the friends, teachers, and family who have helped make this accomplishment possible for me.”

Kanz has served as the president of the Future Business & Investment Leaders Club, vice president of the Warwick Valley Future Farmers of America, captain of the Warwick Orange County Academic League team, and as a member of the Warwick Robotics Excelsior FIRST Tech Challenge team, Youth in Government, and the Mu Alpha Theta National Math Honor Society. He also competed on the varsity Warwick Valley Crew team that recently took first place in the Men’s <150 event at the Fourth Annual Hudson Valley Indoor Rowing Championship.

Outside of school, Kanz has been a dedicated member of the Boy Scouts of America. He served Troop 4038 as webmaster and as a former Senior Patrol Leader. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in March.

Trevor Stevens

Summa Cum Laude honor roll status is also the norm for Stevens, who has achieved the highest possible honor in every marking period since he began his high school career in 2019. For three of those four years, he has also been a starter on the varsity Wildcats soccer team that won back-to-back Section IX titles (this year and last) and led as a team captain this year.

“Being named salutatorian feels like an affirmation of all the hard work I’ve put into my classes over these past four years,” said Stevens, who added that the messages of Chicago rapper Keith Farrelle Cozart (Chief Keef) have been an inspiration to him along his path. “Chief Keef speaks on blocking out the judgment and hate of others, to focus on his own work and the love from his fans. Once you learn to ignore unnecessary hate from people you can do anything.”

Stevens is a member of both the National Honor Society and the Mu Alpha Theta National Math Honors Society. This year, he co-founded the Sit & Chat Club with classmate Vinny Pinnavaia, for which the two were recognized by the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition at its Family Wellness Conference. The new club has received a lot of positive attention for its goals and efforts to help students, and even teachers and administrators, get to know one another better, share more openly, and have beneficial conversations around social-emotional well-being.

He has also served as an officer in the WVHS Debate Club, was named Warwick Living Magazine Student-Athlete of the Month in December 2022, and was named a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete in 2021 and 2022.

Kanz and Stevens have been invited by New York State Senator James Skoufis to celebrate their achievements, along with other valedictorians and salutatorians from districts throughout the Hudson Valley, in Albany on May 22. Both will address their classmates during the 2023 commencement ceremony on June 24.