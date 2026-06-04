WVHS seniors bring community book sharing to GWL with creation of Little Laker Library

Three Warwick Valley High School seniors, Meghan Tennant, Flora Gilley and Morgan Pilieria created the Little Laker Library (located at Sonshine Park, 132 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake), as part of their National Honor Society service commitment.



The students envisioned the free, community library as more than a place to exchange books. Their goal is to create a welcoming community resource where residents of all ages can discover new stories, share favorite books, and connect with one another through a shared love of reading.

“We aspired to create the Little Laker Library in the new Sonshine Park to provide the community with a welcoming place to share stories, learn, and connect,” the students explained. “Our goal is to encourage a love for reading and create a simple way for people to connect through the joy of giving and receiving books.”

For the students, the project represents an opportunity to leave a meaningful legacy while demonstrating the ideals that the National Honor Society seeks to promote. Their work highlights how young people can identify community needs and develop creative solutions that have a lasting impact.

Meanwhile Sonshine Park continues to develop as a community gathering place. The Greenwood Lake Lions Club, Grow Local Greenwood Lake, and resident volunteers are transforming it into a cherished area filled with native flowers and pollinator species, to restore the space as a local gem. Visitors are urged to stop by the park and scan the QR codes placed on the yard sign to learn more about the collaborative efforts of the community. The Little Laker Library will provide an additional opportunity for residents to engage with one another, spark curiosity, and encourage literacy. The students hope the project will become a cherished local tradition and a symbol of the community’s commitment to education, sharing, and connection.

Through this thoughtful initiative, Tennant, Gilley, and Pilieri are proving that even a small structure filled with books can help build stronger community bonds and inspire a lifelong love of learning for generations to come.