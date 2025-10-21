WVHS recognized as a state School of Distinction

Warwick Valley High School was recognized as a School of Distinction for the 2024-2025 school year by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA). The recognition was announced by the Warwick Valley Central School District Board of Education during their regular meeting on Oct. 16.

“If I remember correctly this is our second year in a row achieving this, so that is definitely something awesome our students were able to achieve,” Keith Parsons, current school board president, said at the meeting.

To be recognized as a School of Distinction by the NYSPHSAA, an applying school must have 100% of its varsity teams earn the Scholar Athlete Team Award during the respective season in which they are applying. Scholar Athlete Team recognition means the top 75% of the team’s roster must have an average GPA of at least 90.00.

Warwick Valley High School has 28 varsity teams, all of which had to meet the requirement for the recognition. The school received a certificate and trophy recognizing the accomplishment.

The high school is one of seven schools in Sec. IX to be recognized as a School of Distinction. 110 schools throughout the state earned the award.

NYSPHSAA also recognizes Schools of Excellence. This recognition requires 75% of an applying school’s varsity teams to earn the Scholar Athlete Team Award during the respective season in which they are applying. This year, 221 schools in the state were recognized as a School of Excellence.

“Congratulations to our Schools of Distinction and Excellence,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director, in a statement on the association’s website. “These prestigious honors represent the culmination of a school year marked by outstanding achievement in the classroom. These accolades would not be possible without the dedication, hard work, and commitment of the student-athletes, coaches, and administrators whose efforts these awards proudly recognize.”