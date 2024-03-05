WVHS participates in ‘The Great Cut’ for kids in need

Hair donors of all ages participated in “The Great Cut Warwick” at Warwick Valley High School on March 2, to help provide wigs and other hair pieces for the Children With Hair Loss (CWHL) organization.

“Since 2000, CWHL has provided over 8,000 human hair wigs to kids/young adults who have lost their hair due to cancer, alopecia, burns, etc.,” said Soney Frommeyer who ran the event. “Each wig costs CWHL around $1,500, and they give a free wig every year to any qualified person, up until their 21st birthday.”

Frommeyer moved to Warwick in 2016. Formerly a teacher, she works as a freelance curriculum writer. She also regularly donates her hair for this cause. “I have been growing, cutting, and donating my hair for almost 20 years. This was the seventh time I cut my hair to donate,” she said.

This cause is also a family matter for her, as her mother and sister had chemotherapy due to cancer. “We know that our hair will continue to grow. While we can, we want to help cover the heads of those without hair, in hopes of helping them feel better as they continue to heal,” she said. This event was inspired by the larger “The Great Cut,” which collects hair from all over the world, said Frommeyer. All hair collected at this event will be donated to The Great Cut, which supports CWHL.

Donors grew their hair to long lengths before the event. One donor waited four years before his last haircut. “For CWHL, the donated hair must be a minimum of eight inches; however, the preferred hair donation length is 12+ inches because lots of kids want long hair,” said Frommeyer. Their hair was then cut by volunteers in the school’s Wildcuts salon.

“All healthy hair colors and types are accepted, even gray, color treated, and chemically permed or straightened hair,” said Frommeyer.

Like an ordinary salon, donors could find a barber pole outside the event made from purple, yellow, silver, and gold balloons to symbolize Warwick Valley High School’s colors.

Attendees could also purchase items from a bake sale or buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a variety of hair care products. All the proceeds from these two tables went to CWHL.

In addition to the charity haircut, raffle and bake sale, a marketplace was established in the hallway featuring several local businesses. Michele Murabito ran Aunt Mimi’s Birdhouses Plus. “It’s important to support our community and children who have hair loss. They need to be able to feel good about themselves and have the hair,” Murabito said of CWHL. “If you can’t donate today at this time, I think you should think about it in the future.”

One booth sold goods for Easter. ArtiShan Designs sold stuffed animals and beanie hats made from yarn. Other booths sold essential oils, lipsticks, and jewelry. And several food trucks provided some nourishment for the attendees.

Frommeyer acknowledged everyone who helped this charity. “It took more than a village to make the Great Cut Warwick happen,” she said. She thanks CWHL, Warwick Valley High School Principal Georgianna Diopoulos, student volunteers, local barbers who volunteered, the local businesses who came, and everyone who donated hair to the charity.

Additional note: Frommeyer recommends that anyone who would like to donate hair to keep it clean and dry before donating.