WVHS Drama Club to perform ‘Puffs’

This November, the Warwick Valley High School Drama Club will perform “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” a 2015 play by Matt Cox that parodies the story of a certain boy wizard with a scar on his forehead who defeats evil. This hilarious play is about the Puffs, a group of misfits who are not destined to save the world, who attend wizarding school at the same time as this boy wizard. “Puffs” features many inside jokes and references to the certain boy wizard books and films (but we promise you’ll still have fun if you’ve never seen or read them!). Are you ready for an evening filled with laughter, joy, and unforgettable moments? Join Drama Club for “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic!”

Performance dates are Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, November 9 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door, starting one hour before the shows. Tickets are $11 general admission, and $9 for senior citizens and children 10 and younger.

For additional information, contact the Drama Club at wvhsdramaclub@wvcssd.org or at 845-987-3050, voicemail box #22500.