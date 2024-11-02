WVCSD Superintendent Spotlight: Tennis players

The latest installment of Warwick Valley Central School District’s Superintendent Spotlight series features three of the district’s youngest varsity tennis players:

It was at the young age of four, when Leah Scalo, Keri Leahey and Piper Stewen all held their first tennis rackets. They fell in love with the sport. Little did they know that just a few years later, as middle schoolers, they’d be dominating matches and collecting tournament wins as the youngest players on the Wildcats girls varsity tennis team.

“The varsity team was really welcoming to us,” said Scalo. “They were all really nice and they helped guide us a lot, especially since we are the youngest ones on the team.”

Scalo and Leahey went undefeated this season as the #1-ranked doubles team in the OCIAA. That record qualified them for the Section 9 tournament, where the duo finished second. That, in turn, scored the team a berth at the NYSPHAA State Tournament, being held during Halloween week at the Billie Jean King Center, home of the U.S Open.

“It’s all really exciting,” said Leahey. “Because... we’re only in the seventh grade. It’s a really good feeling!”

The WVMS students said they can’t wait for the chance to play on the same courts as some of the all-time greats like Serena Williams, Madison Keys, and Coco Gauff.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever do it again,” said Scalo with a tone of appreciation, “but we’re going to enjoy every minute that we’re there!”

Stewen also went undefeated during the regular season as the #3-ranked singles player. She qualified for the OCIAA tournament but was ultimately eliminated after a hard-fought second round match.

“Piper played very well against a more experienced opponent who would go on to finish third in the tournament,” said tennis coach William Zwart, who has worked with the girls all season.

“At the varsity tryouts, we were the youngest ones there,” said Leahey. “But after a few weeks, we got more comfortable, and it really felt like we were part of the team.”

Coach Zwart saw right away how much the girls had to bring to the team, not only as competitors but for their focus on teamwork and positive approach.

“They’ve all had incredible seasons,” he said. “It’s very impressive that, as seventh graders, not only did they make the starting lineup of what is a very deep and talented varsity program year to year, but they also made such positive impacts both on and off the court. Their addition to our lineup made us more formidable than ever.”

Being on the varsity team, has taught the girls about perseverance and about approaching each match with a positive mindset.

“Sometimes I would lose a tournament, and I would have a mindset like ‘I don’t ever want to play tennis again,’” said Scalo with a laugh. She credits Coach Zwart with helping them learn to stay positive. “I didn’t like the feeling of losing, but then the next day, I’m loving it again. [Coach Zwart] is very reassuring. Even if we do lose, he’s always supportive and he’s always proud of us.”

Leahey added, “Even if you’re down about losing, you’ve got to stay positive within yourself. Just that can lift you up and help you win. You can’t let yourself get overwhelmed; stay calm and push yourself. You might be able to do stuff you never thought you could do!”

With a year of middle school yet to go, the three athletes are already looking toward what their high school futures may hold for them.

“Well, a lot of the high schoolers who graduated continued to play college tennis,” said Leahey. “So, I think we all hope to one day get there too.”