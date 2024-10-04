WVCSD Superintendent’s Spotlight: Violet Ross

“Right now, I go there on Wednesdays instead of going to school, which is an approved thing for me. It’s been so great,” Ross said. “I worked there full-time over this past summer, basically as a dental assistant.”

The Dental Careers program at OU-BOCES teaches students “the skills needed to assist in all phases of dentistry,” per BOCES. That includes training them on all aspects of working in a dental office, such as reception and office management, records and billing, and chair-side patient care. Students also get opportunities to work on the latest tech in digital radiography.

“I’ve taken so many X-rays,” Ross said. “I’ve helped with fillings. I clean instruments, just... whatever. That’s what the dental program teaches you, everything about how to be an all-around assistant.”

Ross first took an interest in the dental field after hearing from a friend that dental hygienists can make a lot of money. At the time, she hadn’t really found what she’d refer to as a calling or particular passion. So, the money sounded pretty good, and she started researching the idea. That led her to the BOCES program, and she figured she’d “just give it a try and see.”

Since joining the program, Ross has not only fallen in love with the field but has also decided that her highest aspiration is to become a dentist.

“After graduation, I’m going to go to OCCC for two years, then complete a four-year degree and then I’m going to go to dental school. Yea, hopefully to become a dentist!”

Dental Careers is a two-year program that begins during a student’s junior year with Precision Certification in Dental Assisting I. At the end of the first year, students take a certification exam and move on to the second level for their senior year.

“I passed my certification and knew I was coming back for Dental Two, because I was just so interested; I’m in love with the program,” said Ross. “It’s brought my inspiration to light for me. Discovering the BOCES Dental Program, I feel like I found... like I have a drive in life.”

Ross also explained that in New York State, you can become an assistant without any certification, as long as you have some level of experience, which the BOCES program provided. To go for an assisting certification, you need at least 200 work hours.

“Because I worked in the office full-time over the summer, I’m actually eligible to sit for that exam,” she said, adding that she plans to do that sometime during her senior year.

Ross is also in her second year as captain of the Warwick Valley Crew team, which she’s been involved with since her freshman year.

“I just really enjoy it, and I’ve met so many people, that my life would be totally different if I had never done crew,” said Ross. “Also, we train all year round, so it’s a great workout, and there’s also a lot of community service.”

Violet encourages any student with even an inkling of an interest in the dental field, to explore the program for the benefits it delivers and the many post-high school pathways that it opens up for them.

“I mean, I would have never gotten the job I have, had I not learned about the certain qualifications to actually apply beforehand,” Ross said. “It’s just brought me so much further in terms of career aspects. I love the dental program. I love being in it and I love that I have this job!”

Violet added that, besides Dental Careers, there are many BOCES programs and in-house Warwick Valley High School CTEC programs available.

“There’s so many to choose from, anything that might meet your fancy,” she said. “Either way, you’ll either find something you love, or you’ll learn that something’s maybe just not for you.”