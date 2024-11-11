WVCSD Superintendent’s Spotlight: Mariana Pineda-Pinzon

As part of its Superintendent Spotlight series, the Warwick Valley Central School District recently highlighted middle school eighth grader Mariana Pineda-Pinzon for her participation in the Ukulele Club, Drama Club, and Student Senate, to name a few of the organizations in which she participates.

When she came to Warwick Valley Central School District in the fifth grade, Pineda-Pinzon made it her goal to learn more about her interests and make a positive difference in the school.

As the current president of the Student Senate, Pineda-Pinzon working with her peers to help organize, facilitate, and support school events throughout the year. Pink Out Day, the Thanksgiving Food Drive, and WTBQ Radio’s Toys for Military Tots campaign are some of the bigger events that the Student Senate helps every year.

Pineda-Pinzon joined the Student Senate in the sixth grade and loves that she can help the school and bring everyone’s ideas together. “It’s really fun to see everyone and put all of our ideas together,” Pineda-Pinzon said. She has seen participation increase during her years in Student Senate. They began with about 10 members and now have increased to over 40.

WVMS Principal Jared Yapkowitz explained that the school adjusted the nomination process this year. Representatives from each of the teams across the school nominated members based on student interest. There are 10 teams across fifth and sixth grade and five teams across seventh and eighth grade, so student representatives from each of those teams picked their leaders.

Pineda-Pinzon explained that the nomination process for the Student Senate involved her preparing a speech to present to members of the club, explaining why she would be fit for the role and how she could help.

Not only is Mariana heavily involved in her school community, she is also an honors student who has made the high honor roll and the honor roll multiple times. She is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, which requires students to complete 20 hours of community service.

Pineda-Pinzon is a Wildcat Ambassador, helping during events like the open house by assisting parents with finding their way to different classrooms. She is also a member of the Honors Symphony Chorus, which is currently preparing for its upcoming showcase in December, and the Drama Club.

“I heard about the Drama Club on the announcements, when I was in the fifth grade, and since I was new that year I decided to try it out,” Pineda-Pinzon said. “Plus, I like singing. The first show was ‘SpongeBob’ and it was really great, so I decided to keep doing it.”

Pineda-Pinzon’s care for her community extends beyond the walls of WVMS and into the rooms of the Albert Wisner Public Library where she volunteers as a part of the Teen Advisory Board; she is currently assisting with creating the set for an upcoming “read aloud.”

“We’re making the set and we’re using puppets and it’s super cute,” Pineda-Pinzon said. “We get to put on the show for the little kids and seeing their reactions is adorable. I’ve also volunteered at the book festival and I’ve seen all the little kids running around getting their favorite books signed by their favorite authors.”

Although this is her last year at WVMS, Pineda-Pinzon is excited about finishing out the year strong and is looking forward to the opportunities she’ll have at Warwick Valley High School.

“I want to get high marks for the rest of the year,” Pineda-Pinzon said. “In fifth, sixth and seventh grade, I was only in a few clubs so I’m doing everything I can this year. I want to get the experience and see what I like and what I don’t. In high school, I’ll be able to see what I like and then keep going with it.”

Pineda-Pinzon shared that she is particularly interested in the studio production course at WVHS

“Mariana really possesses all the traits that we look for in our Portrait of a Graduate through her classwork, through her extracurriculars, and then outside of it,” Yapkowitz said. “She’s always been a very positive student and a smiling face around the school. She really embodies a true student leader.”