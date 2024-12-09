WVCSD Superintendent’s Spotlight: Brody Frederick

As part of its Superintendent Spotlight series, the Warwick Valley Central School District highlighted the accomplishments of Warwick Valley High School senior Brody Frederick. As noted by the school district, Frederick played a little bit of flag football and some backyard games as a kid, but it wasn’t until seventh grade that he decided to go out for a school team. He made the cut that year, but only in time for the pandemic to put the kibosh on the season. A couple years later, in Frederick’s freshman year, he became a Wildcat quarterback and has not looked back since. This season, with Frederick under center, the Wildcats played achieved an 8-1 record.

“The season was a lot of fun, everything I could have hoped for,” Frederick said. “We had a great win on youth night, we had a great win in the Spirit Trophy game at homecoming; we won eight games this year and made it all the way to the semifinals!”

During the homecoming game Frederick threw five touchdown passes in the 41-18 Trophy Game win over Goshen.

“Couldn’t have done without, obviously, all my teammates,” he said. “Our teamwork and chemistry, everything like that, was great this year. It’s grown over time, and this year it just really paid off.”

As the Wildcats’ field general and one of the team’s captains, Frederick enjoys the responsibility of being a leader. He understands the importance of doing his part to foster team chemistry and enjoys the long schedule of training and competition that brings a team together.

“We practice all the way from summer until the season in September, then we’re playing meaningful games all the way into November; being together so much makes the chemistry so strong,” Frederick said. “A lot of the decisions that were put up to me, that I made, they worked out for the most part. But what’s been really nice is that my teammates respect me and agree with my decisions too.”

While the excitement of the Wildcats season was unfolding, Frederick was also scoring big in the classroom this year. He maintained a GPA well over 90 during his varsity season, which landed him Magna Cum Laude Honor Roll status. His stellar grades should qualify him as a NYPHSAA Scholar-Athlete for the 2024-2025 school year.

Frederick intends to study business in college and has been homing in on that pathway since becoming a participant in the high school’s Future Business Leaders of America club.

“There was a time I wouldn’t say I was lost, but I was still looking for what I was going to do,” he said. “Now that I know I want to study business, I’m taking a couple of business courses right now, and economics. I had a 95-plus average this marketing quarter, so it was also great to see that I can balance football and my academics. Oh, I’m taking AP Government too!”

As much as Frederick has achieved playing football, his true sports love is lacrosse, which he has been playing since the third grade. He played up until sixth grade in the Warwick youth lacrosse program before starting his Wildcats career in seventh grade. He has been playing for Warwick Valley ever since.

“The lacrosse program at Warwick is just amazing. Coach Kelly is a great leader, and all the guys respect him so much,” Frederick said. “It shows, when you’re winning as much as our program is winning.”

Sports have taught Frederick lessons that carry over from the field to the classroom. Perseverance is at the top of the list.

“Never give up. You might not want to go to practice, you might not want to do your homework,” he said. “Somethings might seem hard in the moment, but if you push through, it gets easier. But the feeling of accomplishment that you get from doing your homework or a good practice, the success and the feeling of accomplishment you get... it’s really great.”