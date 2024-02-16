WVCSD Superintendent’s Spotlight: Astrid Kelly

WVHS senior Astrid Kelly is given to understatement when it comes to what she’s got planned for the remainder of her senior year. She said she’s “just hoping to enjoy [her] last couple of months here,” but as a National Honor Society member, leader of multiple co-curricular clubs, and an active tutor who is also deep into the scholarship application process, her schedule and ambitions seem to belie that intention.

Kelly laughs when asked if she feels like she’s basically in college right now, being currently enrolled in several AP classes.

“Yeah, I’ve been working my butt off for a while now. You know the duck metaphor, where they look so calm moving on the surface, but underneath the water they’re paddling like crazy? That’s me! So, I’m just trying to chill for a little while, to be able to take it all in.”

Recently, Kelly found out that she is a nominee for a GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship, which offers renewable college scholarships (up to $40,000) for high school seniors who exhibit leadership, drive, integrity, and citizenship. Since 2000, the Foundation has supported 570+ student leaders nationwide, with nearly $10 million in scholarships. According to the school district, it was her stellar SAT score (a 1590) that attracted the attention of the Reagan Foundation.

Once nominated, Kelly had to begin the competitive application process, which she said is not unlike the college application process.

“I had to write a couple of essays and get a teacher recommendation, and then include the activities I’ve been part of in school,” said Kelly. “Like, with National Honor Society, I’ve done some tutoring, which, honestly, I love just being able to teach people and impart knowledge and information.”

She added, “I mainly do SAT tutoring, but I also do a little bit of English,” which is her favorite subject. She is also president of the WVHS Writing Club and co-president of the WVHS Book Club. She said she has always loved books, and that it was her early love of reading that evolved into a love of writing.

“I have a very active imagination, so I’m always coming up with stories and characters, world building and all of that,” said Kelly. “It’s definitely a symbiotic relationship, reading and writing, they feed into one another.”

Kelly is also also president of WVTV Remote Operations. WVTV is the district’s student-run production team, which covers Warwick Valley athletics and arts events. “Technically, there isn’t a name for my role, but it ties into what I want to do in the future, which is producing,” she explained. “I’m hoping to combine my love of teaching and learning with my love of producing, to be able to produce a lot of educational content that I’d be inspired by.”

Kelly said her career ambition was inspired at a young age by watching Sesame Street and, later, other educational sources like the Heimler’s History YouTube channel. “That one really helped me pass some of my AP exams,” Kelly laughed. “They also managed to keep me engaged.”

Kelly has been applying to schools with film programs, which she intends to use as a pathway for getting into producing roles.

“I’d tell younger students that opportunity lies pretty much everywhere, and you just have to be able to look for it, be able to reach out and take it,” said Kelly. “And it’s more than just going for whatever you think might make the most money or get approval from others. The most important things is being able to enjoy yourself as you pursue the things that you love.”