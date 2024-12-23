WVCSD Superintendent’s Spotlight: Adelaide Ronne and Margaret Calisi

As part of its Superintendent Spotlight series, the Warwick Valley Central School District congratulated Park Avenue Elementary School students Margaret “Maggie” Calisi and Adelaide “Addy” Ronne for their roles as Elsa and Anna, respectively, in the Park Avenue Elementary School Drama Club’s production of “Frozen Kids” in November.

This is the second year in drama club for the young thespians, both of whom made their official club debuts in last year’s staging of “Willy Wonka Kids.” The then third-graders played Oompa Loompas, with Ronne serving as an Oompa Loompa cast captain.

“Before that I’d never done any other plays, I mean, besides a kindergarten play,” said Ronne, who said it’s fun and exciting to perform be in front of the big audiences. “Yea, the crowds were pretty big! Logan – he played Hans – he saw the people when he was walking past the auditorium and he was like, ‘the audience is huge out there!’ We were so excited!”

Calisi had no prior stage experience before last year either, but she gravitated toward Drama Club out of a lifelong love of singing.

“I’ve been singing since I was pretty young,” Calisi shared. “Singing is like my main passion. So, I thought, well, you sing in Drama Club, I want to give that a try.”

The cast was putting the final touches on its performance during a Thursday afternoon dress rehearsal when weather reports about opening weekend started to take a dismal turn toward the wintery. Thanks to the hard work of the district’s facilities team, the sidewalks were safe and parking lots clear to welcome sold out audiences on Friday and Saturday.

“We weren’t sure what was going to happen for a while,” said Ronne. “But it was actually really cool, that the day of the actual play there was snow outside!”

Ronne and Calisi love the singing and choreography that comes with musical theater, and both relish the opportunities to immerse themselves in characters who are unlike them.

“The dancing is great, all the funny lines I had,” said Ronne, sharing her favorite aspects of this year’s show, including creative collaboration. “Working with other people, but interacting with them in a not-very-normal way because we’re acting as someone else. Like, we all got to talk to each other, but in a different way.”

Calisi agreed, adding, “I’m not the most, like, loud person for example, but it’s fun to act that way, or to act a certain way because it’s how your character would act. And it was fun to be doing something with my friends that all of us love doing so much!”

Calisi and Ronne are both in the Park Avenue band and find time to pursue creative and active hobbies outside of school. Calisi attends evening art classes on Tuesdays. Her drawing skills won her an award in October for a poster she created that represents Park Avenue’s R.O.A.R. program (Respect, Outstanding Choices, Acceptance & Responsibility). Calisi is also part of a swimming program in Minisink.

Ronne is into sports – snowboarding, softball, basketball and pickleball – and is also a contributor to the school’s student-produced magazine, “The Park Avenue Paw Print.” Last year, she penned the Paw Print’s “LOL Corner,” and this year wrote about her Drama Club experience.

“I wrote a story called ‘Tips If You’re Ever a Main Character,’” said Ronne. “It’s a behind-the-scenes story about being part of the play.”

Both students are looking forward to continuing their pursuit of musical theater in middle school next year. Both are avid promoters of Drama Club, always encouraging others to think about joining in on the fun.

Fourth grade “Frozen Kids” performers

Storytellers/Hidden Folk: Madelyn Podolec, Ema Sahmanovic, Isabella Crispino, Keira Sandfort

Young Anna: Tessa Monti

Middle Anna: Zeinab Jallow

Young Elsa: Abigail Legagneur

Middle Elsa: Leah Romig

Kristoff: Ezra Bailey

Sven: Lily Szpajzman

Olaf: Ewa Mazurek

Pabbie: Ruby Weisgarber

Bulda: Rylee Rodriguez

Hans: Logan Hernandez

King Agnarr: Brendan Brown

Queen Iduna: Nora Palmieri

Wesleton: Ella Kimiecik

Steward: Mira Tleubaeva

Bishop: Dominy Decker

Housekeeper: Grace Bendykowski

Butler: Esther Mensah

Handmaiden: Cora Bendykowski

Cook: Rebecca Nurse

Townspersons/Hidden Folk: Egypt Rainey, Zoe Ntukogu, Bellamy Cordova, Alexi Lewis, Ella Leet, Valentina Dejesus, Ava Dunado

Third grade performers

Snow chorus 1: Captains Samantha Brown and Yasmin Rutkevitz, with ensemble members Adeline Haggerty, David MacFarlane, Lucas Somelofski, and Kyrie Washington.

Snow chorus 2: Captains Juniper Spicehandler and Kate Ellsworth, with ensemble members Sadie Corcoran, Sofia Gadea, Mila Hayek, Ava Lupinek, and Arden Young.

Snow chorus 3: Captains George Foy and Charlotte Brazier, with ensemble members Teagan Crandall, Joe Joe Donnelly, Annaliese Garcia, Tessa Mackey, Eva Rodriguez, and Ethan Vallejo.

Summer chorus: Captains Emilie Hasbrouck and Ava Spadaccini, with ensemble members Vivienne Flood, Emerson Hayes, Mia McGloin, Hope Stewart, and Evelyn Trass.

Third grade ensemble: Vincenzo Amoresano, Harper Burke, Christian Carrasquillo, Simone Goldstein, Liliana LaConti, Breanna O’Neill, Stella Piascik, and Brandon Verrico.