WVCSD Superintendent’s Spotlight: Aaron Frankovic

As part of its ongoing Superintendent’s Spotlight series, the school district recently highlighted Warwick Valley Middle School fifth-grader Aaron Frankovic. He was previously highlighted in first grade for his high-speed hobby of being an NHRA junior drag racer. At this year’s WVMS Stem Fair, Frankovic wowed teachers, students and judges for earning a perfect score for his creation and presentation of a motor vehicle safety feature related to racing.

His star invention? A remote shut-off mechanism designed for use by junior dragsters. Frankovic’s drive to create the potentially life-saving device came from a fatal accident involving a young driver. As a junior drag racer for the last five years, Frankovic was determined to find a solution to the problem.

Using his invention, race safety officials can cut the engine of an out-of-control racecar from the sidelines with the push of a button, mitigating the effects of an accident or even preventing them before they happen. This is especially crucial when a child loses control and cannot activate their vehicle’s internal “kill switch.” in time.

Junior Drag Racing League events are open to kids ages six to 18 and sanctioned by the National Hot Rod Association, which licenses young drivers and hosts weekly competitions at more than 130 tracks across the country. Depending on a junior driver’s level of experience, they can reach speeds of up to 85 miles an hour.

“Yea, I like to go fast,” Frankovic smirked. His racecar initially topped out at 45 miles per hour. Now, he’s competing at the 75 mile an hour mark.

“I have to practice a ton,” he said, before detailing the level of upkeep it takes to maintain his dragster. He’s currently getting his car out of winter storage and preparing for the upcoming race season. “You have to get the preservatives out of the tank, clean the carburetor and make sure the ratios are good. It’s a lot of work.”

The season runs from April to late fall, and during those months Frankovic spends every weekend traveling to either competitions or to train at his home track, Numidia Dragway in Catawissa, Pennsylvania. Winners at these races usually take home about $100 to $200. Frankovic has already amassed almost $1,500 in winnings, money he invests right back into his dragster.

He placed second at last year’s Lucas Oil series and has his sights set on reaching the top of the podium this time around.

Frankovic credits his stepdad for sparking his love of racing. “He basically got me into drag racing, and actually does some himself,” Frankovic said. “He has a race car that goes 120 miles an hour!”

Frankovic plans to pass on the family tradition, and said he has big plans for his three-year-old sister.

“In two more years, she can do solo passes,” he said, already calculating exactly when she can begin her racing career. “And in the year after that, she can compete!”

Frankovic feeds his need for speed not only on the racetrack, but also in the show pen. He started riding horses about three years ago and has his own horse, Calie.

“I ride at a place a few minutes from my house,” Frankovic said. “It’s not racing, but it’s a lot of jumping and that kind of thing. Oh, and I also started [go] karting, and that’s a lot of fun, too!”

Looking ahead, Frankovic has even more aspirations for acceleration —flight school. He hopes to study aviation and earn his pilot’s license to become an international commercial pilot.

“I used to want to be an astrophysicist,” Frankovic said. “But ever since I was little, I’ve been super into planes. Now, I want to fly.”

But first, Frankovic has plans to submit his STEM Fair-winning invention to the NHRA, in hopes of preventing future tragedies and keeping young racers like himself (and, soon, his little sister) safe.