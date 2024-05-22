WVCSD school budget passes

Warwick Valley voters approved the school budget for the 2024-25 school year by a comfortable margin — 72.7% in favor — and gave their blessing to the district’s purchase of four school buses and one SUV (with 70% saying “yes”) during the vote held on May 21.

District residents also elected three candidates for school board for three uncontested seats: newcomers Tara Cruz and Mandy Blanton, and incumbent Bill Fanos.

Turnout was relatively light this year, with 2,224 voters, out of a possible 18,537 registered. “It reminds us of the COVID years, with an uncontested election... [where there’s] much lower turnout,” according to Superintendent Dr. David Leach.

“Pre-COVID...there was always a baseline of ‘no’ [votes],” said outgoing long-time school board member Lynn Lillian, who added, “I would suggest there’s less ‘no’s’” versus higher, non-COVID turnout years.

Preliminary numbers have 961 “yes” votes to 361 “no” votes on the budget; 923 in the affirmative versus 395 opposed on buses.

School board candidates received the following preliminary totals: Tara Cruz – 978, Bill Fanos – 944, Mandy Blanton - 1016.

”I would like to thank the community for coming out in support of the 2024-25 budget,” said Superintendent Leach in a statement issued after the vote. “The budget manages to tackle prevailing economic concerns while maintaining all current programs and staffing.”

”As board president, I am deeply thankful to our community for their steadfast support. Your trust enables us to uphold our promise of educational excellence,” stated Keith Parsons, president of the WVCSD Board of Education. “Additionally, my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to my fellow board members and our outstanding district administration. Their attention and hard work led to a budget that is fiscally prudent while delivering top-tier learning experiences for every Warwick student.”

School district officials anticipate certification of the numbers later in the week.