WVCSD salutes educators, community members

As plaques were handed out and flower bouquets bestowed, the Warwick Valley Central School District once again recognized its best educators and most passionate, involved community members, at its regular monthly meeting on June 6.

The now familiar annual tradition, held at a near-capacity crowd in the middle school cafeteria/auditorium, was a display of the WV school community’s admiration for its teachers and district volunteers.

Before the evening’s festivities began, though, long-time school board member Lynn Lillian spoke at length about her time on the BOE, noting that she has served a quarter of her life (15 years), and that she had learned a great deal in her position.

She commended the BOE and in particular praised Superintendent Dr. David Leach for all that she and her fellow school board members learned, as well as all they’ve achieved during her time on the board.

“The [school board] is the ‘What?’ and the Superintendent and the administration are the ‘How?’” in terms of getting things done for the school district.

Nearly two dozen educators — whose time in the classroom ranged from seven years to over 30 — were recognized by Superintendent Leach, who hailed the honorees’ “countless contributions...to our students, families, and community.”

Retirees

Some 14 teachers bid their classes farewell. Below are the 2023-2024 WVCSD retirees, along with their length of service:

Barbara Ripley-Brown, 26 Years

Nancy Colgan, 29 Years

Alix Casimir, 18 Years

Scott Caswell, 22 Years

Patricia DuBois, 35 Years

Jilleen Flynn, 23 Years

Carrie Ann Greiner, 32 Years

Denise Kipp, 29 Years

James Maguire, 15 Years

Mary Murphy, 17 Years

Richard Ronzoni, 31 Years

Lenore Shoock, 26 Years

Lori Sirico, 30 Years

Julie Valenti, 15 Years

Tenure awarded

Leach and the administration recognized the following teachers awarded tenure:

Taylor Mann, WVHS

Ryan Tobin, WVHS

Meghan Reilly, Sanfordville Elementary

Hayley Mistler, WVMS

Brittni Troy Abesturi, Sanfordville

Megan Shafer, WVHS

Alexander Ramjattan, WVHS

Allison Moren, Sanfordville

Justin Larkin, WVMS

‘Shining Stars’ given their due

“Exceptional” PTA volunteers received the annual Shining Star award, all recognized for their contributions:

Kara Lashuay of Sanfordville Elementary

Theresa Maybeck, representing Park Avenue Elementary

Stacy Cordero of the middle school

Beth Purta of the high school

Jodi Denmead memorial award

From the district’s website: “The Jodi Denmead Outstanding Parent Volunteer Award has been presented since 2008-09 to deserving volunteers, in honor and memory of Jodi Denmead, a very active parent volunteer in our school PTAs.”

Amy Buliung was this year’s recipient of the Jodi Denmead Outstanding Volunteer award, which is given to a parent “who exhibits the caring and dedication exemplified by the late Jodi Denmead.”

Among her contributions and achievements: Buliung has served on the Park Avenue PTA as secretary, vice president and co-president for two terms; established the Wildcat Warrior Course and the Read-a-thon, raising more than $19,000; she helped start the Park Avenue Drama Club; and has chaired the 2019, ’22, and ’24 eighth grade formal.

Regular business

The BOE certified the results of last month’s school board election and budget vote, as well as the bus purchase resolution. The board also voted to accept personnel and CSE agendas, treasurer’s reports, and approved a resolution to participate in cooperative purchasing networks for the 2024-25 school year.

BOE committees

The district has numerous projects upcoming, according to Assistant Superintendent for Business Timothy Holmes, and member of the facilities committee.

Holmes stated, “The Warwick Valley [Central School District] Facilities met on June 6, 2024, to discuss the future capital project. The project that the board is considering would cost $15,124,585. We would be using $5,098,200 from our capital reserve and $1,041,015 from our maintenance reserve to help fund the project. State aid would bring in an additional $8,985,226 in revenue. There would be no additional cost to Warwick Valley taxpayers.”

The projects include 182,600-square-feet of roofing at five of the schools, electrical upgrades, air conditioning, windows, plumbing, and security improvements, among others.

The District has tentatively set the vote date for December 10, 2024. The Facilities Committee will meet again over the summer to continue discussions and finalize details.