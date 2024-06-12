WVCSD salutes educators, community members

As plaques were handed out and flower bouquets bestowed, the Warwick Valley Central School District once again recognized its best educators and most passionate, involved community members, at its regular monthly meeting on June 6.
The now familiar annual tradition, held at a near-capacity crowd in the middle school cafeteria/auditorium, was a display of the WV school community’s admiration for its teachers and district volunteers.
Before the evening’s festivities began, though, long-time school board member Lynn Lillian spoke at length about her time on the BOE, noting that she has served a quarter of her life (15 years), and that she had learned a great deal in her position.
She commended the BOE and in particular praised Superintendent Dr. David Leach for all that she and her fellow school board members learned, as well as all they’ve achieved during her time on the board.
“The [school board] is the ‘What?’ and the Superintendent and the administration are the ‘How?’” in terms of getting things done for the school district.
Nearly two dozen educators — whose time in the classroom ranged from seven years to over 30 — were recognized by Superintendent Leach, who hailed the honorees’ “countless contributions...to our students, families, and community.”
Retirees
Some 14 teachers bid their classes farewell. Below are the 2023-2024 WVCSD retirees, along with their length of service:
Barbara Ripley-Brown, 26 Years
Nancy Colgan, 29 Years
Alix Casimir, 18 Years
Scott Caswell, 22 Years
Patricia DuBois, 35 Years
Jilleen Flynn, 23 Years
Carrie Ann Greiner, 32 Years
Denise Kipp, 29 Years
James Maguire, 15 Years
Mary Murphy, 17 Years
Richard Ronzoni, 31 Years
Lenore Shoock, 26 Years
Lori Sirico, 30 Years
Julie Valenti, 15 Years
Tenure awarded
Leach and the administration recognized the following teachers awarded tenure:
Taylor Mann, WVHS
Ryan Tobin, WVHS
Meghan Reilly, Sanfordville Elementary
Hayley Mistler, WVMS
Brittni Troy Abesturi, Sanfordville
Megan Shafer, WVHS
Alexander Ramjattan, WVHS
Allison Moren, Sanfordville
Justin Larkin, WVMS
‘Shining Stars’ given their due
“Exceptional” PTA volunteers received the annual Shining Star award, all recognized for their contributions:
Kara Lashuay of Sanfordville Elementary
Theresa Maybeck, representing Park Avenue Elementary
Stacy Cordero of the middle school
Beth Purta of the high school
Jodi Denmead memorial award
From the district’s website: “The Jodi Denmead Outstanding Parent Volunteer Award has been presented since 2008-09 to deserving volunteers, in honor and memory of Jodi Denmead, a very active parent volunteer in our school PTAs.”
Amy Buliung was this year’s recipient of the Jodi Denmead Outstanding Volunteer award, which is given to a parent “who exhibits the caring and dedication exemplified by the late Jodi Denmead.”
Among her contributions and achievements: Buliung has served on the Park Avenue PTA as secretary, vice president and co-president for two terms; established the Wildcat Warrior Course and the Read-a-thon, raising more than $19,000; she helped start the Park Avenue Drama Club; and has chaired the 2019, ’22, and ’24 eighth grade formal.
Regular business
The BOE certified the results of last month’s school board election and budget vote, as well as the bus purchase resolution. The board also voted to accept personnel and CSE agendas, treasurer’s reports, and approved a resolution to participate in cooperative purchasing networks for the 2024-25 school year.
BOE committees
The district has numerous projects upcoming, according to Assistant Superintendent for Business Timothy Holmes, and member of the facilities committee.
Holmes stated, “The Warwick Valley [Central School District] Facilities met on June 6, 2024, to discuss the future capital project. The project that the board is considering would cost $15,124,585. We would be using $5,098,200 from our capital reserve and $1,041,015 from our maintenance reserve to help fund the project. State aid would bring in an additional $8,985,226 in revenue. There would be no additional cost to Warwick Valley taxpayers.”
The projects include 182,600-square-feet of roofing at five of the schools, electrical upgrades, air conditioning, windows, plumbing, and security improvements, among others.
The District has tentatively set the vote date for December 10, 2024. The Facilities Committee will meet again over the summer to continue discussions and finalize details.