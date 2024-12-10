WVCSD Artist of the Week: Sara Marina

The Warwick Valley Central School District highlighted Sara Marina as part of the district’s Artist of the Week series. Marina, an eighth grader at Warwick Valley Middle School, found her passion for the arts in elementary school where she began to explore the creative medium with a focus on drawing.

“I feel like drawing takes my mind off things,” Marina said. “It’s relaxing.” Her love for the craft has grown over the years as she experiments with different art mediums and explores how each of them impact her work. Right now, sunsets and sunrises are her favorite scenes to draw.

“I love the colors,” Marina said. “Seeing how it changes from orange to pink is really pretty. Usually, I’ll look at a photo and then I’ll use that as a reference.”

She also loves landscape drawing and has taken a liking to the picturesque scenes found in nature.

Art teacher Leah Mednick, who has been working with Sara this year, is impressed with her work ethic and drawing skills. “Sara is someone who doesn’t necessarily think of herself as an artist, but that is what makes Sara special. Every piece of artwork Sara does, she is trying her hardest and accomplishing her goals. Because of her hard work and dedication, the artwork comes out beautifully detailed.”

“I’ve gotten a lot better at realistic drawing, drawing texture and making my colors accurate. I’ve definitely had some projects where the piece wasn’t coming out the way I wanted, but I’ve learned how to make minor changes and adjustments.”

While she has gotten a lot of help from her art teachers at school, she isn’t the only artist in her family and often asks her older brother for advice. He attends Warwick Valley High School.

“He’s really good,” Marina said. “Whenever I need it, I ask him for help and he gives me tips on what my piece may or may not need.”

Although every piece doesn’t turn out exactly how she wants, she learns from each part of the process and finds a way to push through.

“I did a sculpture project once that I found a bit frustrating,” Marina said. “It was with papier-mâché and I couldn’t get the paper to be super smooth like I wanted it to be. So, maybe papier-mâché isn’t my thing but that’s okay too.”

She’s also become attuned to painting with watercolors. “I like how you can change the vibrance of the color and you can make it lighter or darker.”

Her talent has landed her a spot in the annual art show, which she has been a part of since elementary school, and she has been able to display her work and support her fellow peers.

When she’s not drawing, Marina is an avid gymnast and has been a part of the sport since she was 2 years old.

“I’m excited for our upcoming competition season. It’s my first year on a new level and I get to compete with my new skills. I’ll get to see how my scores improve throughout the year.”

Outside of art class, Marina is in band and chorus. She has been playing the trumpet since she was in the fifth grade and is currently in the Honors Symphony. She hopes to join the Wind Ensemble when she attends WVHS next year.

She is also excited about the art classes she’ll be able to take in high school, “I’ve seen a lot of the projects my brother has done in his art classes and they look really cool.”