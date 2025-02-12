WVCSD Artist of the Week: Helena Stone

As part of its Artist of the Week series, the Warwick Valley Central School District recently highlighted Warwick Valley High School senior Helena Stone. She’s starring as Elle Woods in the upcoming “Legally Blonde The Musical,” is vice president of the Art Club, performs with the Meistersingers, and runs for the track and field team all while preparing for college.

Her passion for creative expression began early. Growing up, she took any chance she could to be in the spotlight, including her first role as a mouse in the play “Cinderella.”

“I was mad because I didn’t get the lead,” she laughed. “I mean, I was a five-year-old, I wasn’t ready to be the lead.”

Stone’s humor and bubbly nature are just a few of the traits she says make her feel connected to her character, Elle Woods. “I see myself in her,” Stone says, explaining how she juggles multiple interests and passions while defying others’ expectations.

Her early immersion in musical theater helped shape her lifelong passion for the stage. “My mom’s been taking me to Broadway shows every year since I was a baby,” she said. “I’m so lucky she exposed me to that.”

Looking for the best possible environment to nurture that passion, her mother moved them from Rockland County to Warwick, drawn by its strong arts programs. Her first full year in Warwick schools was her freshman year.

Stone’s creativity doesn’t stop when the curtain falls. She is also a member of Warwick’s Art Portfolio & Careers class, working under the guidance of art teacher Kristen Spano. From digital art to elaborate still-life compositions, she’s explored it all. “The fact that they offer a portfolio class is so amazing,” she said about the college preparatory course. “We’re always working hard year-round.”

Stone recently won a Gold Key award in drawing and illustration at the 2025 Scholastic Art Awards for her piece titled “Joy Within Reach.”

“I was really shy about putting my art out there,” she admitted. “But you can’t get what you want if you don’t even try.”

Stone credits her family for keeping her motivated. “Honestly, I wouldn’t be here without my mom, without my family, because they support me so much,” she said.

After graduation, Stone will be studying art education, and plans to use her leadership skills, empathy and creativity to help others. It’s an outlook she cultivated through her theater experience, where she learned that not everyone steps on stage with the same skill set or confidence level. “Everyone’s at a different stage, and it’s important to keep that in mind,” she said. “You can take that understanding with you anywhere.”

Stone shared that she has multiple art school acceptances in hand but is keeping her choices secret until her final one is made. For now, though, she’s focused on delivering an unforgettable performance as Elle Woods this March. “We’re working really hard,” she said. “Everybody needs to come and see it, because it’s going to be amazing.”