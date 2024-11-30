WVCSD Artist of the Week: Helena Gell

The Warwick Valley Central School District recently highlighted Warwick Valley Middle School sixth-grader Helena Gell as its Artist of the Week. According to the school, Gell is heavily involved in the arts, both in and outside of school. She has been practicing and performing ever since she was a student at Park Avenue Elementary School and has been exploring even more new opportunities in music and theater as a middle schooler. Gell has multiple stage roles on her resume already (with more on the way), performs with multiple ensembles, and still manages to be an exemplary student; she’s an Honor Roll appointee many times over, as well as a WVMS Student of the Month for September.

“The first time I heard Helena’s powerful voice, I was blown away,” said WVMS chorus teacher and Ukulele Club advisor Shane Peters. “She continues to impress me with each performance and keeps getting better and better with every gig. She’s got an amazing voice and a great personality to match it!”

Peters looks to Gell as a leader in the sixth-grade chorus and selected her to be a featured vocalist in the Ukulele Club. She has participated in multiple Orange County Music Educator All-County festivals and, in just fifth grade, competed in the voice category for New York State School Music Association competition.

Gell’s main musical interests are singing and performing, but she’s also an instrumentalist who plays in the middle school band. She remembers the first opportunity in fourth grade to choose an instrument to learn.

“I chose percussion,” said Gell, “and I’ve been playing ever since!”

Still, it’s singing on stage that Gell really loves best, and she’s already had quite a bit of stage experience in school and as part of the Warwick Reformed Church’s WRC Theatre Company.

“I’ve performed in a few plays, like ‘Seussical’ — a combination of a few Dr. Seuss books that were made into a musical — and I’ve also done ‘Shrek,’” Gell said, adding that she is excited to be play the titular lead in the WRC’s production of “Junie B. Jones,” a stage adaptation of the best-selling books by Barbara Park. Gell plans to audition for the middle school play later this year.

A big part of what Gell enjoys so much about performing is seeing the results of everyone’s hard work come together, which aligns with the reasons for her nomination as a September Student of the Month – Gell is a supportive team player who understands that every voice in an ensemble is important.

“Overall, [the nomination] was for being a good communicator,” Gell said. “I participate in class and, I guess, I’m good at elaborating for others, working well in groups, and making sure that everyone is heard.

“And, with performing, it’s just fun to be able to share things that [the cast] has been working on with everyone in the audience, and to know that they were entertained and enjoyed it.”

Gell also participates in the middle school’s literary magazine and its American Sign Language Club, which she has done since Park Avenue.

“My mom is an ASL teacher, so I thought it would be fun if I joined and tried to learn as well,” Gell said.

“Helena’s performance future is bright,” said Peters. “And I am so happy I’ve been able to be part of the ride!”