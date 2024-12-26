WVCSD Artist of the Week: Gianna Crescimanno

As part of its Artist of the Week series, the Warwick Valley Central School District recently highlighted high school senior Gianna Crescimanno for her love of the cello.

“The first time I heard [the cello] in the fourth grade, I knew that’s what I wanted to play,” Crescimanno said. “It was around the time when we were trying out different instruments and I knew 100% that it would be the cello.”

Crescimanno surprised the music teacher at the time, because she had also tried out the viola that same day and made a solid impression. Something about Crescimanno’s try-out suggested to the teacher that she might be better at viola. Alas, Crescimanno was smitten.

Since then, Crescimanno has been dedicated to the cello, developing her skills all the time and performing in school ensembles over the years. Last year she tried out for the Orange County Music Educators Association All-County Band, nailed her audition, and represented Warwick Valley alongside other Wildcat musicians at the festival.

“I tried out again this year,” Crescimanno added, “and I got in. So, I’m preparing for that now!”

Crescimanno plays in the high school Chamber Orchestra under the direction of music teacher Elissa Maynard. The ensemble recently performed its annual winter concert, during which they performed a piece titled “Symphony Concertante,” arranged by Dr. Sandra Dackow specifically for the WVHS orchestra. Dr. Dackow is known for her orchestral arrangements, conducting and pedagogy.

“It was really cool, because the piece was actually arranged for us by a famous conductor,” said Crescimanno. “That night was its debut, so it was really exciting.”

Not surprisingly for a string player, classical music is the genre Crescimanno enjoys most. A piece called “String Quartet Number 8” by Shostakovich is a particular favorite. “It’s like a 20-minute piece but there’s this section in the ‘Alegro Molto’ part, about five minutes where it’s super-fast and intense. It sounds so cool.”

Crescimanno also participates in Wire Choir, a string ensemble that’s open to students in grades five through 12 and performs the “pop, rock, and hip hop hits of today and yesterday.” As a high school member, Crescimanno enjoys helping the younger players with their reading, giving them practical playing tips, and offering guidance and advice.

“I tell them to just be patient,” Crescimanno said. “It’s going to take you a few years to be able to play the things you want to play. It might take you a while to sound good, but you have to keep practicing and keep going to rehearsals.”

Crescimanno shares her feeling that the most important part of pursuing music — or anything — is that you must love it and have a passion for it.

“It’s normal to have times when you’ll want to quit,” she said. “I let them know that I’ve had those times too, but I know that at the end of the day, I love this instrument, and I want to keep playing it.”

Crescimanno is also a passionate visual art student. She is currently enrolled in the Portfolio & Art Careers class with Kristen Spano and participates in the WVHS Art Club. She is hoping to study animation in college next year.

“I always loved cartoons and animated shows like “Bob’s Burgers’,” Crescimanno said. “A lot of the schools I’m applying to for college, it’s because of their animation programs.”

A future in animation, however, does not mean a future without cello! Crescimanno knows she will always, definitely find space for that.

“I absolutely want to keep playing,” she said. “I’ll find a club or something in college so I can keep it with me!”