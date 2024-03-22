WVCSD Artist of the Week: Fiona Contino

Fiona Contino began her musical journey in elementary school, when, as part of the Park Avenue drama club, she discovered her love of performing on stage! Now in fifth grade, Contino has continued to pursue her passion for performance and the arts at Warwick Valley Middle School, as part of both the drama club and chorus.

“In elementary school, the shows had a lot of singing; more than lines and acting,” Contino said about her first experiences with the Park Avenue drama club in the third grade. “I usually get roles that have a lot of comedy in them, and I like being myself and showing my [comedic] side. I also really love the singing!”

Currently, Contino and her castmates are preparing for the upcoming WVMS drama club production of “The Little Mermaid.” She’s also been busy in chorus with Shane Peters.

“Fiona brings excitement into everything she does,” said Peters. “She is already a leader in chorus, and I cannot wait to see the strides she makes while in middle school!”

In addition to having the middle school chorus and drama club for creative opportunities, Contino is also a part of the Warwick Performing Arts Center Broadway Collective, where she has had the opportunity to learn from theater educators and Broadway professionals. Contino will be performing the role of Jane Banks in the collective’s upcoming production of “Mary Poppins” April 5 to 7.

Contino also enjoys the visual arts and loves to draw. “I like sketching stuff out with pencils,” she said. “It’s really nice and relaxing, and it just helps me calm down.”

As a current member of the WVMS literary magazine club, Contino’s artwork has been featured in the magazine. Contino is always looking for new and interesting things to learn about, and said she’s excited to start taking “home and careers,” where she’ll learn how to bake, and also hopes to start taking guitar lessons next year.