WVCSD Artist of the Week: Conner Price

For a recent Artist of the Week column, Warwick Valley High School highlighted the musical skills of senior Conner Price, whose musical journey began when he first learned to talk.

By the time he got to elementary school, Price was ready to take advantage of every opportunity that was afforded to him by Warwick Valley’s performing arts program. He hasn’t stopped since and, today, is one of Warwick’s most active and awarded performers.

“I had Conner in fifth grade chorus, and he sang — in his angelic voice — a solo in the song ‘A Thousand Years’ that made me and everyone else who was in the auditorium that night cry,” said WVHS orchestra teacher Elissa Maynard. “Conner’s connection to music is extremely mature and, in my opinion, he was born for the stage and for the performing arts.”

Maynard works with Price today in the high school’s Chamber Orchestra, where he plays viola and serves as the ensembles vice president. Recently, Price put the music theory he’s learned over the years to work and tried his hand at arranging for the Chamber Orchestra. He created his own arrangement of music from the blockbuster film series “The Hunger Games.”

“I am obsessed with ‘The Hunger Games,’” Price said, adding that he and his orchestra-mates were excited to find an arrangement of the film score last year, but that the version ultimately left them with a less than lukewarm impression. “We didn’t really like it because it excluded some of the really good parts of the soundtrack. So I thought I’d just take pieces of other arrangements and create our own version that has all the songs we want. I did that and added in some harmonies and undertones, and when I was finished it sounded really good!”

While Price is an accomplished instrumentalist, his true passion is singing. In his first two years of high school, Price joined the aforementioned Chamber Orchestra, as well as the Meistersingers and the Jazz Choir. He serves as social chair for the Meistersingers today.

This year, Price’s talents and hard work earned him a selection to the Orange County Music Educators Association (OCMEA) All-County Chorus. He was also named an alternate to the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) All-State Jazz Choir. Price was selected to both OCMEA and NYSSMA ensembles last year as well, and has enjoyed the opportunities to rehearse and perform together with musical peers from across the county and state.

“It’s eye-opening when you have everyone singing at the same. It’s very collaborative and you really have to listen to everyone,” Price said. “That’s why I love chorus, because I love working with other people. You can sound really pretty [by yourself] but as soon as you add another harmony, it elevates everything.”

Price finds creative inspiration in the music of his favorite artists, including Frank Ocean, Phoebe Bridgers, Sza, and Taylor Swift. In particular, he said he appreciates Swift’s lyricism.

“It’s like I’m just slapped with inspiration,” he laughed. “After I listen to her songs, it makes me want to write poems. And with Frank Ocean, his instrumentals and lyrics are so relatable; I feel like they can apply to so many situations.”

This goes without saying, but if there is a musical performance happening at Warwick Valley High School, chances are high that Price will be involved. In fact, he is also the secretary of the WVHS Drama Club, and you can see and hear him perform the role of Warner Huntington III in the drama club’s spring musical, “Legally Blonde,” coming up on March 7 and 8.

Even with all the musical irons he has in the fire, and the hours of practice that demands, Price still finds the time to be a dedicated Omer (Odyssey of the Mind competitor) and a diligent student. He has achieved Cum Laude Honor Roll status last year and this year. Price is headed off to college next year, where he plans to study marine biology while finding ways to keep music in his life. Maynard knows that Price’s talents and enthusiasm for the performing arts will be missed when he graduates in June, especially for the ways his approach affects those around him.

“I absolutely love his energy and positive attitude,” Maynard said. “It is infectious, and I look forward to having him in class every day. I’m going to miss him so much when he graduates.”