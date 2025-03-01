WVCSD Artist of the Week: Anthony Gomez

The Warwick Valley Central School District highlighted Warwick Valley High School senior Anthony Gomez for this week’s Artist of the Week series. Gomez has been a standout in the school district’s music program since moving to Warwick from the city for middle school. Currently, Gomez is preparing to perform multiple roles in the WVHS Drama Club’s production of “Legally Blonde, the Musical” on March 7 and 8.

This year he was also selected to numerous local, regional, and statewide ensembles. He also plays the flute in the high school wind ensemble, is a section leader in Meistersingers, and serves as vice president of the jazz choir.

Gomez’s musical roots began to take hold a year prior to his arrival in Warwick, when his mother enrolled him in music classes, hoping to provide him with a creative outlet.

“I really have to credit my mom. She started me on guitar, but I didn’t really like it. So, then I signed up for piano... I didn’t like that either,” said Gomez with a laugh. “But she kept encouraging me, and I finally tried ukulele.”

That’s the instrument that sparked his passion for music, so it comes as no surprise that when Gomez got to Warwick Valley Middle School, he immediately gravitated toward the Ukulele Club, advised by chorus teacher Shane Peters, who also encouraged Gomez to get involved with the chorus, while band teacher Peter VanDeWater introduced him to the flute.

“It took just seconds to discover that Anthony is a musical powerhouse,” Peters recalled. “To see everything he has accomplished since middle school, I couldn’t be prouder of him. I cannot wait to see what his future holds!”

Gomez has continued to play the flute and excels at it. He was selected last year for the Hudson Valley Honors Symphony and has been a key member of the flute section of the high school wind ensemble for all four years. As much as he enjoys being a woodwind, however, his true love is vocal performance.

“Anthony is our tenor 2 section leader in Meistersingers, and he’s the vice president of our jazz choir,” said WVHS chorus teacher Noreen Hanson, also noting some of Anthony’s outside accomplishments this year. He made the Orange County Music Educators All-County Chorus, but his proudest achievement has been his selection to the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) All-State Jazz Choir. He performed at the 88th Annual NYSSMA All-State Winter Conference in Rochester back in December.

Last year, Gomez’s love of singing and performing led him to audition for the WVHS Drama Club, and he landed a role in “Cinderella.” In “Legally Blonde, The Musical,” he will perform the roles of Elle’s father, a jury member, and an inmate.

Beyond the musical, Gomez is looking forward to his final spring chorus concert before graduation. He and three of his peers will be debuting a new jazz vocal quartet during the program. And after graduation, it’s off to college, where Gomez plans to major in music education.

“I would eventually like to teach high school music,” he said, hoping to pass along the knowledge, inspiration and support he has received from Warwick’s dedicated music faculty. “And more than anything, I just have to thank my mom for really pushing me back then.”