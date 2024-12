After much deliberaton among contest judges, six semi-finalists were announced for The Warwick Advertiser’s fourth annual Wrapping Paper Contest last week.

Readers then voted online for their favorite drawing until voting closed Dec. 12. Votes are being tallied; the artwork with the most votes will be printed as giftwrap in next week’s newspaper.

Thank you to our sponsors, and all of the talented young artists who submitted drawings, for making this contest possible.