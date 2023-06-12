Workshops to address Central Hudson billing issues planned

Rep. Pat Ryan recently announced a series of workshops with Central Hudson to address billing issues. Ryan will host at least one workshop in the three counties he represents to increase access and accountability.

“For months, I’ve pushed Central Hudson to hold in-person sessions to help customers resolve their longstanding billing issues. This is a crucial next step to getting our community the assistance they deserve and finally holding Central Hudson accountable,” Ryan said.

The first workshop will be on Friday, June 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Poughkeepsie. Eight Central Hudson Hudson employees will join members of Congressman Ryan’s district office to help with individual customer complaints in one-on-one meetings, including problems with meter reading and estimated billing.

Additional workshops will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are pleased to partner with Congressman Ryan to meet with our customers face-to-face, listen to their concerns, answer any questions and help solve problems. We recognize that our customers are frustrated and are hopeful they see we are making the necessary changes to improve,” Anthony Campagiorni, senior vice president of Customer Services and Gas Operations, said. “Central Hudson has done more than a dozen similar events already this year to help customers and we continue adding staff so we can reach even more people.”

Book an appointment for the Poughkeepsie workshop at https://rb.gy/u0elq.