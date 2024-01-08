Winter storm fun in Warwick

The first winter snow storm of the season had area first responders busy keeping drivers safe and roadways clear. But it also provided some much-needed winter recreation for the area, something that has become a bit of a rarity these days.

On the afternoon of Sunday, January 7, local families arrived at Stanley Deming Park in Warwick adorned in their colorful snow gear, with sleds in hand, and ready to take advantage of the snowy conditions in the village. A popular sledding spot among locals, the back field of the park has the ideal hill for young and adult sledders alike. The flurried conditions in Warwick this past weekend accumulated to approximately seven to eight inches of snow, which made an excellent layer for building snowmen, hitting the slopes, and of course, sledding.

Is there a local gem you turn to on snowy days such as these? Let us know where you go to play in the snow or send us a copy of your family’s favorite winter photo at nyoffice@strausnews.com.