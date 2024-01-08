x
Winter storm fun in Warwick

Warwick. The heavy snowfall made roadways tough to navigate, but gave sledders ample entertainment at Stanley Deming Park.

Warwick /
| 08 Jan 2024 | 02:46
    Jeff Church of Warwick smiles with his daughter Sophia Church, 5, and Lukas Church, 6, (left), all adorning blue hats and matching green sleds. ( Photo by Aja Brandt)
    Maureen Wihry of Warwick and her daughter Emily Wihry, 7, are all smiles during their fun-filled afternoon of sledding at the park. ( Photo by Aja Brandt)
    Kids and adults alike, adorned in their colorful snow gear, flocked to the hill in the park for some afternoon sledding. ( Photo by Aja Brandt)
    Alexis Obrotka of Warwick, 8, spent the afternoon sledding with her neighbor and her father. Her sled of choice? A unique, electric blue, narwhal-shaped tube. ( Photo by Aja Brandt)
    Aaron Sibenac of Warwick and his daughter Romy Sibenac, 4, joined in on the fun. Romy’s snow gear included her pair of stylish, hot pink gloves and a blue/green marbled toboggan sled. ( Photo by Aja Brandt)
    A pair of snowmen watch families sledding in Stanley Deming Park after last weekend’s snow storm on Sunday, January 7. ( Photo by Aja Brandt)
The first winter snow storm of the season had area first responders busy keeping drivers safe and roadways clear. But it also provided some much-needed winter recreation for the area, something that has become a bit of a rarity these days.

On the afternoon of Sunday, January 7, local families arrived at Stanley Deming Park in Warwick adorned in their colorful snow gear, with sleds in hand, and ready to take advantage of the snowy conditions in the village. A popular sledding spot among locals, the back field of the park has the ideal hill for young and adult sledders alike. The flurried conditions in Warwick this past weekend accumulated to approximately seven to eight inches of snow, which made an excellent layer for building snowmen, hitting the slopes, and of course, sledding.

Is there a local gem you turn to on snowy days such as these? Let us know where you go to play in the snow or send us a copy of your family’s favorite winter photo at nyoffice@strausnews.com.